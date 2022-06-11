Here is the Updated List of US-Based Food Manufacturing Plants Destroyed Under Biden Administration

Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ is not working as planned, or is it?

Gas prices are at record highs, stock markets are down, parents are having difficulty finding a baby formula, and the cost of everything is way up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are currently no nationwide food shortages in the country.

“There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock,” the agency said on their website. “Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S. and there are currently no wide-spread disruptions reported in the supply chain.”

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, at least 18 major fires have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.

Now this… A Gateway Pundit reader sent us an updated list of US-based food manufacturing plants destroyed from 2021 to 2022 under the Biden administration. These data were first published at Think Americana.

Below is the list of America’s 96 plants that have been destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fires” or disease or general causes.

  1. 4/30/21 A fire ignited inside the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Monmouth, IL
  2. 7/25/21 Three-alarm fire at Kellogg plant in Memphis, 170 emergency personnel responded to the call
  3. 7/30/21 Firefighters on Friday battled a large fire at Tyson’s River Valley Ingredients plant in Hanceville, Alabama
  4. 8/23/21 Fire crews were called to the Patak Meat Production company on Ewing Road in Austell
  5. 9/13/21 A fire at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, Neb., on Sunday night forced a halt to slaughter and fabrication lines
  6.  10/13/21 A five-alarm fire ripped through the Darigold butter production plant in Caldwell, ID
  7. 11/15/21  A woman is in custody following a fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry
  8. 11/29/21  A fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant
  9. 12/13/21 West Side food processing plant in San Antonio left with smoke damage after a fire
  10. 1/7/22 Damage to a poultry processing plant on Hamilton’s Mountain following an overnight fire
  11. 1/11/22 A fire that destroyed 75,000-square-foot processing plant in Fayetteville
  12. 1/13/22 Firefighters worked for 12 hours to put a fire out at the Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, LA
  13. 1/31/22 a fertilizer plant with 600 tons of ammonium nitrate inside caught on fire on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem
  14. 2/3/22 A massive fire swept through Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston
  15. 2/3/22 At least 130 cows were killed in a fire at Percy Farm in Stowe
  16. 2/15/22 Bonanza Meat Company goes up in flames in El Paso, Texas
  17. 2/15/22 Nearly a week after the fire destroyed most of the Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston
  18. 2/16/22 A fire had broken at US largest soybean processing and biodiesel plant in Claypool, Indiana
  19. 2/18/22 An early morning fire tore through the milk parlor at Bess View Farm
  20. 2/19/22 Three people were injured, and one was hospitalized, after an ammonia leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont
  21. 2/22/22 The Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston caught fire after a propane boiler exploded
  22. 2/28/22 A smoldering pile of sulfur quickly became a raging chemical fire at Nutrien Ag Solutions
  23. 2/28/22 A man was hurt after a fire broke out at the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery
  24. 3/4/22 294,800 chickens destroyed at farm in Stoddard, Missouri
  25. 3/4/22 644,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
  26. 3/8/22 243,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in New Castle, Delaware
  27. 3/10/22 663,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, MD
  28. 3/10/22 915,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Taylor, IA
  29. 3/14/22 The blaze at 244 Meadow Drive was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. by farm owner Wayne Hoover
  30. 3/14/22 2,750,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Jefferson, Wisconsin
  31. 3/16/22 Walmart Distribution Center burns for 76 hours in Plainfield Ind.
  32. 3/16/22 Nestle Food Plant extensively damaged in fire and new production destroyed Jonesboro, Arkansas
  33. 3/17/22 5,347,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Buena Vista, Iowa
  34. 3/17/22 147,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Kent, Delaware
  35. 3/18/22 315,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
  36. 3/19/22 Walmart Food Distribution center catches fire in Plainfield, Indiana
  37. 3/22/22 172,000 Turkeys destroyed on farms in South Dakota
  38. 3/22/22 570,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
  39. 3/24/22 Major Fire at McCrum Potato Plant in Belfast, Maine.
  40. 3/24/22 418,500 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
  41. 3/25/22 250,300 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Franklin, Iowa
  42. 3/26/22 311,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  43. 3/27/22 126,300 Turkeys destroyed in South Dakota
  44. 3/28/22 1,460,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Guthrie, Iowa
  45. 3/29/22 Maricopa, Az. Food Pantry burns down 50,000 pounds of Food destroyed in Maricopa, Arizona.
  46. 3/31/22 Rio Fresh Onion factory damaged by fire in San Juan, Texas.
  47. 3/31/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Osceola, Iowa
  48. 3/31/22 5,011,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Osceola, Iowa
  49. 4/6/22 281,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
  50. 4/9/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  51. 4/9/22 208,900 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  52. 4/12/22 89,700 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
  53. 4/12/22 1,746,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Dixon, Nebraska
  54. 4/12/22 259,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Minnesota
  55. 4/13/22 Fire destroys East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, New Hampshire.
  56. 4/13/22 Plane crashes into Gem State Processing, Idaho potato and food processing plant
  57. 4/13/22 77,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  58. 4/14/22 Taylor Farms Food Processing plant burns down Salinas, California.
  59. 4/14/22 Salinas food processing plant
  60. 4/14/22 99,600 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  61. 4/15/22 1,380,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Lancaster, Minnesota
  62. 4/19/22 Azure Standard nation’s premier independent distributor of organic and healthy food, was destroyed by fire in Dufur, Oregon
  63. 4/19/22 339,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  64. 4/19/22 58,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Montrose, Color
  65. 4/20/22 2,000,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Minnesota
  66. 4/21/22 Plane crashes EDIT: adjacent to GM plant
  67. 4/22/22 197,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  68. 4/23/22 200,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  69. 4/25/22 1,501,200 chickens destroyed at egg farm Cache, Utah
  70. 4/26/22 307,400 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
  71. 4/27/22 2,118,000 chickens destroyed at farm Knox, Nebraska
  72. 4/28/22 Egg-laying facility in Iowa kills 5.3 million chickens, fires 200-plus workers
  73. 4/28/22 Allen Harim Foods processing plant killed nearly 2M chickens in Delaware
  74. 4/2822 110,700 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  75. 4/29/22 1,366,200 chickens destroyed at farm Weld Colorado
  76. 4/30/22 13,800 chickens destroyed at farm Sequoia Oklahoma
  77. 5/3/22 58,000 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  78. 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Beadle S Dakota
  79. 5/3/22 114,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  80. 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Lyon Minnesota
  81. 5/7/22 20,100 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  82. 5/10/22 72,300 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
  83. 5/10/22 61,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  84. 5/10/22 35,100 Turkeys destroyed Muskegon, Michigan
  85. 5/13/22 10,500 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  86. 5/14/22 83,400 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  87. 5/17/22 79,00 chickens destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  88. 5/18/22 7,200 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  89. 5/19/22 Train carrying limestone derailed Jensen Beach FL
  90. 5/21/22 57,000 Turkeys destroyed on farm in Dakota Minnesota
  91. 5/23/22 4,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  92. 5/29/22 A Saturday night fire destroyed a poultry building at Forsman Farms
  93. 5/31/22 3,000,000 chickens destroyed by fire at Forsman facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota
  94. 6/2/22 30,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  95. 6/7/22 A fire occurred Tuesday evening at the JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay.
  96. 6/9/22 Irrigation water canceled in California (the #1 producer of food in the US) and storage water flushed directly out to the delta.

With inflation at 40 year highs this is devastating news.

What is going on in America today?

  1. Time to raise your own, folks!
    And, if you live in a reasonably hot area, grow or forage for Lamb’s Quarter (leafy green wild plant) and Purslane (leaves look like puffy greens, another wild plant that likes hot weather), use olive oil or butter along with onions and garlic, and add cheese or whatever, cook in skillet. Don’t have a phone camera, but look up these plants on a search engine to see what they look like, and, if they grow in your area, cook them or just eat raw in salad. Also dandelion greens…but we have none here so far. You can also buy seeds… tastes great! But do NOT use purslane-looking plants with red spots on the leaves…poison! (called spotted spurge…look it up)

