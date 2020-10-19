2 thoughts on “Here it is – Digital vaccine certificate

  1. He presents this as if it’s the god**mn second coming, like it’s a major breakthrough for mankind.

    Insanity is growing at a rapid rate, but I think the sane will inherit the earth. Eventually.

  2. He can go eat a steaming pile of kangaroo shit. This is a shining example of what happens to a population that allows its government to seize all firearms.

