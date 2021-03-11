If you have been trying to wake up your friends and families to the dangers of taking the vaccine, this could be a very powerful tool.
Remember, they can only bury the truth so well but it always remains in plain site.
For the lazy.
www.google.com/search?q=school+district+closes+vaccine&tbm=nws&prmd=nsiv&ei=stlHYI-ZD8eo5NoP-KW2kAs&start=0&sa=N&biw=486&bih=601&dpr=2.23
3 thoughts on “Here it is. Go to google news and search for “school district closes vaccine”. School districts all over the country are closing due to adverse vaccine reactions and its just begun…”
Several folks at my job, who should know better and actually made comments distrusting this “Non-Vaccine”. Have actually taken a “First Shot” and this Sat are going to get “Their-Second Shot”, Can’t wait to see how that goes, some are actually, expecting potential moderate side effects……too many sheep, they got to be culled….
Gonna be interesting to Observe first hand, will update later..
Just trust your Gov Masters…!
‘too many sheep, they got to be culled….’ I tend to agree
Yep, some I liked and thought were more wise.
I even try to inform them of certain obvious tell-tail signs that this is all BS, yet…Now, I see who’s going to line up for their Civilization Saving Gov Love shot, sponsored by well, Big Pharma Eugenicists.
So yeah, we don’t need these people around us at all, they WILL become the Collaborators and Snitches with the enemy, no doubt….if one believes any of this, they are willfully ignorant.
DTTNWO and ALL whom support it.