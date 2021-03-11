Here it is. Go to google news and search for “school district closes vaccine”. School districts all over the country are closing due to adverse vaccine reactions and its just begun…

If you have been trying to wake up your friends and families to the dangers of taking the vaccine, this could be a very powerful tool.

Remember, they can only bury the truth so well but it always remains in plain site.

For the lazy.

www.google.com/search?q=school+district+closes+vaccine&tbm=nws&prmd=nsiv&ei=stlHYI-ZD8eo5NoP-KW2kAs&start=0&sa=N&biw=486&bih=601&dpr=2.23

