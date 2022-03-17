Here We Go: Fauci Says it May be “Necessary” to “Re-Institute” Covid Restrictions to Stop an Additional Surge

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The media is realizing they may not get the war they wanted so they are slowly pivoting back to Covid.

Dr. Fauci on Thursday floated the idea of going back to more Covid restrictions such as mandatory masking.

“We have to be careful that if we do see a surge…that we are flexible enough to reinstitute the kinds of interventions that could be necessary to stop an additional surge,” Fauci said.

VIDEO:

Fauci floats possibly going back to more Covid regulations: "We have to be careful that if we do see a surge…that we are flexible enough to reinstitute the kinds of interventions that could be necessary." pic.twitter.com/dg6v144tC7 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 17, 2022

China locked down 51 million people amid a Covid outbreak in the northeastern province of Jilin and the southern cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan, ABC News reported earlier this week.

Germany also sounded the alarm on Monday and said Covid has “reached a critical level after the number of infections rose to a record high this week.”

