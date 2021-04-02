President Joe Biden said in March that the U.S. aims to have 200 million Covid vaccine doses administered during his first 100 days in office. By May, every American adult who wants a vaccine will be eligible to get in line for a shot.
That said, 30% of U.S. adults still don’t want to get the Covid vaccine. But many of them may not have much of a choice.
Both states and cities can mandate vaccines based on their legislative authority, and employers also have the right to require inoculation as a health and safety work rule.
Here's how you can be forced to get the Covid vaccine in the U.S.
Try to force me please
(Laughing)
Sorry.
I ain’t that kind of guy.
I just ain’t. 🙂
This is more of their fear porn: “If you don’t do this or that, you won’t be able to do that or this.” Scaring people into self-annihilating. Wait’ll they see how fast they run out of slaves, and when the spawns of Spartacus comb over the earth…
.
ahh yeah , the something so good, we have to force it upon you
They come at us with force, we return greater force, that’s all.
this is what I was talking about the other day about being quarantined or curfewed. if everything is closed.. you’re essentially curfewed. if no store will sell to you without vaxx.. you’re S O L. it happened to me 3 times. 1 at a gas station where she literally said.. “I can’t serve you if you ain’t got a mask”. 2 at Ace hardware. I cussed em out. 3 Regions bank. cussed them out too. so there.. no mask no gas no materials to go to work and can’t cash my check if I do work… now what? shoot em?? they wouldn’t even know why and I’d be on TV. as long as the TV and radio says the govt can.. then we’re fukt. period. people aren’t going to find each other and get together fast enough. I’m not putting up with it but I don’t really know what that’s gonna mean in the short term.. lotta stealing i guess. we’ll see!