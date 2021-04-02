Here’s how you can be forced to get the Covid vaccine in the U.S.

CNBC

President Joe Biden said in March that the U.S. aims to have 200 million Covid vaccine doses administered during his first 100 days in office. By May, every American adult who wants a vaccine will be eligible to get in line for a shot.

That said, 30% of U.S. adults still don’t want to get the Covid vaccine. But many of them may not have much of a choice.

Both states and cities can mandate vaccines based on their legislative authority, and employers also have the right to require inoculation as a health and safety work rule.

CNBC