Here’s the line items on the $2 Trillion dollar stimulus deal…. The government just paid the government…?

Hard to believe but look it up on the Congressional website for HR 748 from 116th Congress.

beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20489001-house-democratic-covid-relief-bill

American population: 330,483,530

Stimulus bill: $2,000,000,000,000 ($2 Trillion)

Dividing the cost by every in America is $6,051.74

The government could have given every person over $6,000, but instead will give $1,400 to each adult under a certain income.

Wanna know where the missing 96% of your tax dollars went?

$300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg 147

$10,000 per person for student loan bailout

$100,000,000 to NASA, because, who knows why.

$20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why the hell not (That’s $20 Billion)

$300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts – because of it

$300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities/ because no one even knew that was a thing

$15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training / for when the GI Bill isn’t enough

$435,000,000 for mental health support

$30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund/ because that will keep people employed (all those zeros can be confusing, that’s $30 BILLION)

$200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program

$300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR has to be bought by the Dems

$500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries / Who the hell knows how we are going to use it

$720,000,000 to Social Security Admin/but get this: only 200,000,000 is to help people, and the rest is for admin costs

$25,000,000 for cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building…I kid you not it’s on page 136

$7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries

$35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts

$25,000,000 for additional salary for House of

Representatives (You ARE kidding me)

$3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA – $3 Billion

$315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs

$95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development

$300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance

$90,000,000 for the Peace Corp page 148

$13,000,000 to Howard University page 121

$ 9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses page 134

$100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers page 162 This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat. ($100,000,000 is chump change)

$40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers. Page 164

$1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program page 163

$25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs page 165

$492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) page 167

$526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021 page 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused)

Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress

$25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure page 169

$3,000,000 Maritime Administration page 172

$5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General page 172

$2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing page 175

$5,000,000 Community Planning and Development page 175

$2,500,000 Office of Housing

What DOES ALL of this have to do with the Virus? Are you angry yet?

