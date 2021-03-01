Here’s who qualifies for a $1,400 stimulus payment under the American Rescue Plan

House Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan early Saturday morning, which includes a provision for a third stimulus check worth up to $1,400 for taxpayers and each of their dependents.
Individuals earning an adjusted gross income (AGI) up to $75,000 (and married couples earning up to $150,000) will receive $1,400 each, plus $1,400 for each dependent. That means an eligible family of four will receive $5,600.
After those income thresholds, the payments phase out. Individuals earning an AGI over $100,000 per year and couples earning over $200,000 will not receive a check.
Unlike the previous two payments, adult dependents qualify for this round. A previous report from the American Enterprise Institute estimates that as many as 26 million more people — mainly college students, disabled adults and elderly Americans — will now be eligible for a payment. The check could arrive as soon as next month.
The payments are based on either 2019 or 2020 income. That means taxpayers may want to file their taxes before the bill passes if that would net them a larger stimulus payment.
While many workers have run into delays receiving the unemployment insurance they’re entitled to, stimulus checks, which are disbursed by the Internal Revenue Service rather than state governments, can help them stay current on their bills.
Some critics have argued that more stringent income limits should be put into place on stimulus payments so they go only to those most in need. While some recipients have been able to save their checks, research has shown that many people spent their previous checks on rent, food and other essential bills. In January, when the $600 checks hit bank accounts, personal spending increased by 2.4%, data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) shows.
Democratic leaders say the $1,400 payments fulfill President Joe Biden’s promise of $2,000 checks when coupled with the $600 payments sent out in January. But some progressive critics say the government should send a full $2,000 payment in addition to January’s.
The bill now heads to the Senate. Democrats are hoping to have Biden sign it by March 14, when many federal unemployment provisions expire.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/27/who-qualifies-for-a-1400-dollar-stimulus-payment-under-the-house-bill.html
7 thoughts on “Here’s who qualifies for a $1,400 stimulus payment under the American Rescue Plan”
You dont pay tax, you dont get a dime…They want you slave adjusted first..Many dont pay ransome, so they are fkd….
You pay out the ass in taxes, you get some back, LMAO…
You wont be taxed on this so called “Gift” BTW
words of the IRS: “No, the payment is not
income and taxpayers will not owe tax on
it. The payment will not reduce a taxpayer’s
refund or increase the amount they owe when
they file their 2020 or 2021 tax return next year:
Jan 4. 2021
Ya know what’s weird about getting that money… It’s pretty joyless. Used to be that an unexpected windfall meant something good, a cause for celebration, a means to a needed vacation. TRAVEL!! Now many will use it for survival or prep/essentials. I’ve kept a life-long dream of one day going to Europe, and in retirement it was finally going to happen. But NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! Not without the frikkin’ test or jab. So I feel backed into a corner. Aside from Europe, I cannot even visit family and loved ones because I am TRAVEL RESTRICTED, since I will not take the test or vax.
On a disgusting note… Over in the UK, journalist Peter Hitchens, who has been quite outspoken against lock-downs, caved, or we probably should say, shilled, on the vax issue. He took the vax; said it was for selfish reasons, so he could travel freely:
Hitchens: “For me, the vaccination was a gloomy submission to a new world of excessive safety and regulation. I’d tried to fight against it but I lost. … And so we are just going to be under surveillance a lot more, recorded a lot more and bossed about a lot more.”
The Horrible Headline and the link:
PETER HITCHENS: I’ve had the Covid jab – and all it cost me was my freedom:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-9307363/PETER-HITCHENS-Ive-Covid-jab-cost-freedom.html
Me: FK Peter Hitchens.
.
Like Henry says use it wisely, if you don’t you should have the shit kicked out of you, and then strung up. If some POS decides to buy drugs liquor or fun and games you should be shot on the spot.
That’s American National treasure you’re fkg with. Guns and ammo or fighting essentials, and of course food. Prep goods, only.
Working class made it possible for this to happen, spend like an idiot, suffer the consequence.
When I think of “wisely” it’s not just about my physical survival. It’s also about my emotional well-being. Love is a big part of what makes life worthwhile, and to be separated from those we love and those experiences we not only enjoy but crave, is tortuous. I guess each gets to decide the best use of what he or she has. I try to keep a balance between survival and expansion, but I just may end up being one of those who goes down in flames – just so tired of the joyless life they’re dishin’.
Monday.
.
If I had a crew and found out one of my guys blew the money I would detach his head from his body.
Yes, use it “wisely,” according to one’s own decision based on one’s own intelligence.
.
It is not your money, Mark. The taxes collected in this country are not enough to even pay for the interest on the debt. And who is that debt owed to? We the people and a whole f-king lot more.
I can decide that money is a tiny pittance that has been stolen from me and has nothing to do with you. And pity the mother f-ker who thinks they have what it takes to tell me how to spend one red dime. In fact I am going to go buy some liquor and drugs when it comes. What are you going to do about it? You have been playing on the edge on this for a little while now. I invite you to Chiloquin to come speak your mind, if you f-king dare.