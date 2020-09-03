Heroic Priest Fr. Daniel Nolan, FSSP: “I encourage everybody not to wear a mask.”

Note: I was told by a parishoner of Fr. Nolan’s parish whom I trust there that ‘Catholic News Agency’ is the one who created this alleged ‘controversy’ by calling to report the priest to the Diocese and to his superiors.

I am acquainted with this priest. My wife & I went to confession to Fr. Nolan last month and then to evening Mass. After Mass we did our hour of Eucharistic Adoration, and the only other people in the church were Fr. Nolan, on his knees in front of the tabernacle for an hour, and Fr. Kluge. They are very holy and good priests.

I have posted his homilies here before. This one is a must-hear: Latin Mass Priest on COVID: “Our republic has become a phobiocracy – ruled by fear. No virus is worse than an out-of-control government!”

Here is a short excerpt from Fr. Nolan’s bio on the FSSP website:

“Fr. Daniel Nolan, FSSP, was ordained in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday May 31, 2014…Father was educated in the Seton Homeschool program from the 2nd – 12th grade….

…In July of 1996 he entered the United States Naval Academy, and it was there that he first began to think about a priestly vocation.

…Four years later he graduated with a BS in Systems Engineering and received a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Corps

Father Nolan separated from the military in August of 2006 as a Captain, and, after a year of discernment and prayer, finally entered the seminary in the fall of 2007..”

Catholic News Agency reported:

“Both the Archdiocese of Denver and the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter are reviewing the situation of a priest who told Catholics to disobey the orders of Church and civic officials regarding masks at Mass and other religious services.

In a video posted on YouTube Tuesday, Fr. Daniel Nolan told Catholics “do not obey the bishop, do not obey the governor. They cannot tell you to wear a mask. This is a lie. They are lying to all of us.”

“If your bishop tells you, don’t do it. And I encourage everybody not to wear a mask. And I am telling you: disobey your bishop, disobey your governor. That’s what I’m telling you,” Nolan added.

His remarks came at the conclusion of a catechetical session offered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Littleton, Colorado, which posted the video on YouTube Tuesday, and took it down on Wednesday.

Asked about the importance of obedience, Nolan told parishioners that “we ought to obey God rather than man. And if the bishop tells you to do something that is contrary to your health, contrary to reason, and contrary to the common good, disobey it. And it’s contrary to the common good to continue to go along with an attempted communist takeover of the United States, which is what’s happening.”

Asked in the video about obedience to local Church authorities, Nolan added: “Disobey them all. At this point they have zero authority. These are cooperating in evil. Which is the suppression of the American people. Suppression of your rights, suppression of your liberties, suppression of common sense. The emperor has no clothes. If you are healthy you have a .006% chance of dying from COVID. The flu has a greater chance of killing you, if you’re healthy. So big time lies. This is not politics anymore, this is morality.”…

During the video, in which the priest referred to the coronavirus outbreak as a “scamdemic,” Nolan told parishioners to “brace yourselves for a new third priest,” adding that “my next sermon is gonna get me, like, transferred so enjoy me while you can.”

Link: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/amp/news/denver-archdiocese-fssp-evaluating-priest-who-told-catholics-to-disobey-bishop-on-mask-wearing-59756

Here is an interview with him on August 6, 2020:

Here’s a video from ‘Restoring The Faith’ in support of Fr. Nolan yesterday 9/2/20

