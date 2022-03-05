He’s Back! Bill Clinton Relaunching Clinton Global Initiative After 5-Year Hiatus

Bill Clinton announced the Clinton Global Initiative will be hosting a leadership summit in New York in September after a 5-year hiatus.

The Clintons are back as 1 million Ukrainian refugees flee to Poland, Moldova and other neighboring Eastern European countries amid the Russian invasion.

The Clinton Global Initiative mentioned Ukraine, Climate Change and Covid in its newsletter on Friday (shocker).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped the cover off of longstanding inequities and vulnerabilities across our global community. The existential threat of climate change grows every day. Democracy is under assault around the world, most glaringly in Ukraine where Russia has launched an unjustified and unprovoked invasion that has put millions of lives in grave danger. The number of displaced people and refugees worldwide is higher than it has ever been—more than one in 95 of all people alive on the planet today has been forced to flee their home—and rising. And it seems that all across the globe, people are pulling away from those who are different from them—putting our future at greater risk and making it harder to solve the challenges and seize the opportunities in front of us.” Bill Clinton said in the newsletter.

“Overall fundraising for the Clinton Foundation, which also includes the Clinton Development Initiative and the presidential center in Little Rock, Arkansas, has dropped since Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump. It reported $16.3 million in contributions in 2020, down from its 2016 peak of $62.9 million, according to tax filings.” Bloomberg reported.

“A new chapter of the Clinton Global Initiative is beginning,” CGI said in a twitter post. “And the need for cooperation and coordination has never been more urgent.”

The need for cooperation and coordination has never been more urgent than it is now. NEW: President @BillClinton is calling on the CGI community to come together again. Read his letter and join us: https://t.co/CqaKjpjKeB pic.twitter.com/XM2uCztdtV — Clinton Global Initiative (@ClintonGlobal) March 4, 2022

