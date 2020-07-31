HHS Sitting On 150 Million Doses of HCQ

Video Rebel’s Blog

On June 6th the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) sued the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and HHS (Health and Human Services) to remove restrictions on the use of Hydroxychloroquine which combined with the natural anti-viral zinc has cured patients when they first show symptoms.

Pharmacists still are being pressured to refuse to fill prescriptions for HCQ.

Fake science studies have been conducted with toxic level doses and have produced toxic results. 2,400 milligrams of HCQ on the first day. You only need 200 milligrams of HCQ twice a week and zinc daily for prophylaxis. HCQ has been on the WHO list of safe medications for years. It is available over the counter in many nations. It is a lot safer than Tylenol 3.

All this foot dragging and deliberate obstruction from the Deep State, Big Pharma, the Democrats and the Corporate Media is getting people killed by the thousands.

I only heard about this lawsuit a few minutes ago even though it was filed almost 8 weeks ago.

I have a better idea. Take the 150 million doses of HCQ and use them prophylactically to open up America, stop the pandemic and save tens of millions of Americans from bankruptcy, unemployment, homelessness, suicide and even starvation.

We will soon be sending students back to school. Most state governments require students to get an annual flu shot. But the US Military told us that a flu shot increases your risk of getting covid by 36%. Put one and one together. No flu shots until the covid virus is history.

Some of the symptoms of a zinc deficiency -loss of sense of smell and loss of taste – are also symptoms of covid. Hospitals don’t test for zinc levels in their patients.

Dr Vlavimir Zelenko has developed a protocol that has been used by Honduras and Israel to reduce their death and hospitalization rates to levels a fraction of the US. Here is his protocol.

1- hydroxychloroquine 200 mg twice a day for 5 days

2- azithromycin 500 mg once a day for 5 days

3- zinc sulfate 220 mg once a day for 5 days

This works. It has been proven to work in Honduras and Israel.

It is time to open up America and get the economy moving again. Zero Hedge just reported that almost 30 million Americans went hungry at some point last week. The Lockdowns have already proven to be more harmful than the coronavirus.

The President must use Executive Orders to get that 150 million doses of HCQ to the public both to cure disease and as a prophylactic to prevent the spread of disease when schools, colleges and businesses open up again. The President must take action against the bureaucrats who are blocking access to the cure for a disease that does kill people.

The media says 150,000 Americans died from Covid. That is a lie. The US Center for Hospital Statistics classifies covid deaths as either U0.7.1 or U07.2. Two-thirds of those 150,000 deaths are the latter. U07.2 deaths might have had symptoms like fever but never tested covid positive. These are people who died from heart disease, COPD, renal failure, cancer and the like. Some were morbidly obese with terrible diabetic conditions.

Only one third had a positive test for covid but still most died from those same causes: Cancer, heart disease, COPD, kidney failure and liver disease. So these people are actually dying from terminal illnesses but with a positive blood test.

Someone needs to go on air and break the hypnotic fear porn of the media and tell the audience that there is a difference between dying with a disease and dying from it. If the media told you that everyone who dies in a traffic accident was wearing shoes, would anyone conclude that taking off his shoes would make driving a car safer?

Bill Gates wants you to take a series of Covid Vaccine shots and demands you be given a Digital Certificate so Bill Gates and the NSA can stop you from working or traveling or even buying food and gasoline. Sounds like a High Tech Mark of the Beast. If you are elderly, Gates says you will need more shots than younger people.

Please be aware that the Globalists and the Wall Street Bankers want to cut the world’s population by 7 billion people. That means they want 7 billion commoners like you and me to die. I am not willing to die to make the world a better place for multi-billionaires. Catherine Austin Fitts concluded back in the 1990s that Wall Street was planning genocide against Americans because they had stolen our pensions and savings while looting our government. See this:

The Boss Wants You Dead (Updated)

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/06/08/the-boss-wants-you-dead/

So how do they plan to kill 7 billion people? Look at this:

Bill Gates Smirked. Will People Die?

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/07/06/bill-gates-smirked-will-people-die/

How clean are those vaccines? 20 million Americans have a mouse retrovirus that causes cancer. Read more here:

Dr Mikovits: Fauci Is Greatest Fraud of the Past 40 Years.

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/04/24/dr-mikovits-fauci-is-greatest-fraud-of-the-past-40-years/

Meet The New Neighbors Democrats Are Sending Your Way

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/07/23/meet-the-new-neighbors-democrats-are-sending-your-way/

Democrats Propose Destruction of America

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/07/29/democrats-propose-destruction-of-america/

The original filing information on the lawsuit is here:

https://aapsonline.org/category/legal_matters/

This is the censored conference from doctors who treat patients successfully with HCQ.

Video Rebel’s Blog