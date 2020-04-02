Hidden from the American Public — 74-78% of COVID-19 Patients have At Least One Underlying Health Problem!

As we reported earlier — There were 83,780 flu-pneumonia deaths in America this season.

The CDC estimated 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths this year.

We also have Washington DC experts continually changing their “scientific models.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci changed his estimates from 1.7 million deaths to 200,000 possible deaths in a span of 14 days!

This is the same doctor who proposed shutting down the US economy.

The experts continue to promote “models” and “theories” at their press briefings.

Why not facts?

Ugh. This isn’t rocket surgery. Quarantine the most vulnerable and continue common-sense social distancing and good hygiene, but plan to move back toward a functioning society within weeks, not months, or the economy won’t recover. pic.twitter.com/pCgaN6UXMl — VaPhilla Ice (@newmanifest) April 1, 2020

According to FOX News — 78% of COVID-19 Patients have At Least One Underlying Health Problem!

From this current CDC weekly report 74% had at least one underlying condition present (255/965 total).

When was the last time you heard this at a press conference?

And why do we not know the average age of the coronavirus patient in the US?

In Italy the AVERAGE is 80-years-old. What about the US?

