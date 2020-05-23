Hidden From You – Low Teaser Rates On Loans – Reset Later To Much Higher

The 2008 meltdown was caused by loaning money to anything that could fog a mirror. If you had a pulse, you got a loan, it was done by people who couldn’t help themselves, this was their business, the business of the big short.

So now we are seeing more of the same, 35 million people out of work, blamed on something called the Coronavirus, nothing more than a smoke and mirror con to hide the same mistakes that led up to the 2008 billionaire bonanza, they reap, while we suffer.

This is just a carryover of the 2008 financial collapse, it just had to have a different face, this face needed a mask. LITERALLY, or you wouldn’t buy it, simply a con, nothing less.

Nothing really changed since 2008 in that now, the whole world is in the game, the big short. Businesses had to be shut down, money had to be taken out of circulation so the billionaire boys club could collect, and have they ever.

Now we read that billionaires have increased their wealth by as much as 40 percent, who do you think suffered for that to happen?

The maggots in Washington want their retirement packages intact, and this Corona BS was the vehicle they used for that to happen, again we get screwed, while the kings control our destiny.

It’s not rocket science people… Loaning money to people with hidden terms, blindsided later with much higher rates, then the foreclosure, but this time they need good cover, the Corona cover…PERFECT!!!