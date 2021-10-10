High School Student Arrested For Unprovoked, Violent Attack on 64-Year-Old Wheelchair-Bound Teacher

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Covington, Louisiana – An 18-year-old high school student was arrested and charged for violently attacking her 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher.

The student, Larrianna Jackson, grabbed the teacher by the hair and beat her to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

According to local media reports, the disabled teacher was rushed to a hospital and badly bruised.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested and charged with felony battery.

Police say Jackson was uncooperative when questioned about the attack.

The police believe others may have been involved because it appeared to be a social media challenge dubbed ‘slap a teacher.’

The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) October 6, 2021

