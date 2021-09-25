Posted: September 25, 2021 Categories: Videos Hillary Clinton booed https://twitter.com/PatriotAU/status/1441490543503159296 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Hillary Clinton booed”
What kinda garb is she wearing, does she think she is royal? POS
And what is that she is surrounded by? …. Suits.
Wow
WTF?
Seems the queen gave her an honorary degree and made her a chancellor at one of the queen’s “occupied territories.”
Hillary Clinton to be installed as chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/hillary-clinton-to-be-installed-as-chancellor-of-queen-s-university-belfast-1.4682258
Excerpt: “Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton walks in a procession through the Bodleian Library quadrangle at Oxford University on Wednesday, after receiving an honorary degree at the annual Encaenia Honorary Degree Ceremony.”
She looks so stupid and out-of-place. I’m glad the people gave her a royal welcome. Mockery for the Mad-Woman.
