Hillary Clinton Files Appeal to Stop Her Court-Ordered Email Testimony

Gateway Pundit – by Christina Laila

Judicial Watch founder and President Tom Fitton dropped a bomb last Monday morning.

A federal court ordered a deposition of Hillary Clinton on her emails and Benghazi attack records.

Hillary Clinton hit back on Friday and filed an appeal to stop her court-ordered email testimony.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton APPEALS Ruling that She Must Testify About Emails. https://t.co/59kVxf9kFl — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 13, 2020

In September Judge Royce Lamberth granted Judicial Watch SIGNIFICANT new discovery on the Hillary Clinton email and Benghazi scandals.

Judicial Watch in September released transcript from their hearing on August 22 where Judge Royce Lamberth granted new discovery and witnesses on Hillary Clinton’s email case.

Judge Lamberth, a Reagan appointee blasted State Department lawyers defending Hillary Clinton who were working to cover up her email scandal.

‘There is no FOIA exemption for political expedience, nor is there one for bureaucratic incompetence,’ Judge Lamberth said warning the government lawyers.

Judge Lamberth also lambasted the State Department lawyers when they tried to stop Judicial Watch from gathering more evidence in Hillary’s case.

Gateway Pundit