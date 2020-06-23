Historic St. John’s Church in DC Has Been Vandalized Again, Weeks After It Was Set on Fire

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

The historic St. John’s Church in DC has been vandalized once again, just weeks after it was set on fire by rioters.

Sort of a shanty town setup around the church pic.twitter.com/yWzpIk1vLu — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 23, 2020

There is currently a riot beginning outside the White House where criminal vandals attempted to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park before being stopped by police.

DC militants are also in the process of attempting to set up an “Black House autonomous zone,” despite the fact that the one in Seattle has been plagued with theft, violence, shootings, and murder.

The vandals spray painted “BHAZ” on the church on Monday evening.

The chaos in DC is currently ongoing and Gateway Pundit will be providing coverage of updates throughout the evening.

Gateway Pundit