January 11, 2021
Transfection – IT CAN change your genetic code with a synthetic code.
Dr Carrie Madej explains this is not a vaccine, it is transfection – and we have a Supreme Court Justice ruling saying that by law, the organization or entity or individual that owns the patent on that genetic code can now OWN part or all of YOU!
2 thoughts on “Hoax Vaccine with synthetic code – the Supreme Court Justice ruling, by law, patent owner/s can now own part or all of you.”
Without watching this, it appears to fall right in line with the “right-to-repair” crapola John Deere and GM have been pushing.
Don’t let ’em in!
Dr Carrie Madej is wonderful and accurate in her view .. all we have to do is take a look at the MO of monsanto and their patenting of food and seeds .. nothing out of nature can be patented .. something I have been reporting since the beginning of this covid bs
Good on her.