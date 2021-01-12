Hoax Vaccine with synthetic code – the Supreme Court Justice ruling, by law, patent owner/s can now own part or all of you.


Deception is Not True Consent

January 11, 2021

Transfection – IT CAN change your genetic code with a synthetic code.

Dr Carrie Madej explains this is not a vaccine, it is transfection – and we have a Supreme Court Justice ruling saying that by law, the organization or entity or individual that owns the patent on that genetic code can now OWN part or all of YOU!

2 thoughts on “Hoax Vaccine with synthetic code – the Supreme Court Justice ruling, by law, patent owner/s can now own part or all of you.

  1. Without watching this, it appears to fall right in line with the “right-to-repair” crapola John Deere and GM have been pushing.
    Don’t let ’em in!

  2. Dr Carrie Madej is wonderful and accurate in her view .. all we have to do is take a look at the MO of monsanto and their patenting of food and seeds .. nothing out of nature can be patented .. something I have been reporting since the beginning of this covid bs
    Good on her.

