Posted: July 1, 2021 Categories: Videos Holocaust education law takes effect July 1 KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Jun 30, 2021 NEWS: A commission is set to examine and potentially overhaul holocaust and genocide education in public schools in Nevada. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Holocaust education law takes effect July 1”
These WOKE fanatics are missing the point we need to teach our children the dangers of socialism, communism, and dictatorship. Genocide is often committed by a ruthless and evil government system, not by an individual or group.
uh…what about the holocausts going on today?
Why? No one cares. Schools are too busy teaching gender association and social warfare. They don’t care about teaching something that supposedly happened almost a century ago.
And like Mary says, “what about the holocausts going on today?”