3 thoughts on “Holocaust education law takes effect July 1

  1. These WOKE fanatics are missing the point we need to teach our children the dangers of socialism, communism, and dictatorship. Genocide is often committed by a ruthless and evil government system, not by an individual or group.

    Reply

  3. Why? No one cares. Schools are too busy teaching gender association and social warfare. They don’t care about teaching something that supposedly happened almost a century ago.

    And like Mary says, “what about the holocausts going on today?”

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*