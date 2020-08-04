Home Recipe For Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)

Rense.com – by Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum.

I don’t know who provided this formula but if you click on the URL you will see they censored the link. In any event I was able to get it. One doctor said in a video he was using Hydroxychloroquine for his lupus patients and the pharmacist wouldn’t fill it. Ohio had tried to ban it and the Governor intervened. It’s been used for 65 years.

Dr. Judy Mikovits who wrote “Plague of Corruption” has written another book I just received called “Plague”. She writes about chronic fatigue syndrome among other diseases. About the time of the release of aspartame the Epstein Barr Association changed their name to Chronic Fatigue. The Atlanta Journal Constitution wrote over an entire page and a half called “The Enemy Within” on Chronic Fatigue. They said it came out in the early 1980’s which is when aspartame was marketed through the political chicanery of Don Rumsfeld. The aspartame pandemic is now called Rumsfeld’s Plague.

Dr. H. J. Roberts and I attended the American College of Physicians in Atlanta in March 1995. You could join different discussions in classes and we choose one that advertised Chronic Fatigue, It was next to the last subject and wouldn’t you know it, the professor said “we don’t know where this came from so we will skip it”. We wanted to advise the group the connection is aspartame. Cher suffered from Epstein Barr and was advertising Equal. I sent her information and she turned down the $900,000 they offered her to continue to advertise this addictive, excitoneurotoxic, genetically engineered, carcinogenic, teratogen, drug and adjuvant.

In “Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic” by the late world expert H. J. Roberts, M.D. he goes into the autoimmune diseases that can be triggered or precipitated by aspartame. Dr. James Bowen said about lupus: “The ability of methyl alcohol/formaldehyde to create antigenicity, especially as combined in aspartame molecules is so great as to cause severe autoimmune reactions to the tissues deformed by formaldehyde polymerization, adduct formation. The immune system turns against the victim’s tissues: Lupus.”

Dr. Mikovits also speaks of autism. MIT said by 2025 one out of two babies will be born with autism. One aspartame victim said she has three children by two husbands and drank diet soda through pregnancy. All three children have autism . They work two jobs for a trust to care for their children when they are gone. It has been known for years aspartame causes autism as well as vaccinations. It has also been attributed to Round Up. G. D. Searle made a deal with the FDA to seal the teratology studies and it took me 8 years to find them. Read the Bressler Report. My web site are the initials for Mission Possible World Health International with a dot com. Social media has censored the site because there you can find the FDA reports, scientific peer reviewed research, the real CDC investigation along with congressional hearings and other documents that are suppose to be a matter of public record.

Read on for the formula for Hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder

Mission Possible World Health Intl

https://threadreaderapp.com/ thread/1260704141308915713. html

1. HOME RECIPE FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE (HCQ) :

THE DRUG THAT IS CURRENTLY TREATING THIS VIRUS…WATCH BELOW AS I SHOW YOU THE RECIPE AND HOW TO MAKE THIS SOLUTION AT HOME, MINUS BIG PHARMA’S FILLERS AND PRESERVATIVES.

2. THAT’S RIGHT…THIS IS THE REAL REASON THAT THE DRUG COMPANIES WERE FURIOUS ABOUT THIS CURE. NOT ONLY HAS IT PROVEN TO ELIMINATE THIS VIRUS…BUT OTHERS AS WELL. IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A BIG KEPT SECRET…BUT TRUMP BLEW THAT FOR THEM RIGHT AWAY.

3. WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE EXACTLY? IT IS NOTHING BUT QUININE. SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME…AND SOMETHING THAT IS BEING MANUFACTURED EACH AND EVERY DAY IN THE FORM OF SOMETHING WE HAVE ALL SEEN AT THE GROCERY AND LIQUOR STORES…NONE OTHER THAN TONIC WATER.

4. HIS DRUG BEING USED TO TREAT THE COVID VIRUS HAS. THIS WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE LEAKED OUT…BECAUSE EVEN A FULL TREATMENT REGIME OF PILLS FROM THE DOCTOR IS LESS THAN A 100.00 FOR SOMEONE THAT DOES NOT HAVE INSURANCE.

5. SOMETHING ELSE YOU MAY FIND INTERESTING IS THAT WHEN THEY CREATED THIS VIRUS, THEY ALSO PUT A STRAIN OF HIV IN IT. THIS WAS TO MAKE IT EVEN MORE FATAL. BUT… GUESS WHAT?

6. THE QUININE KILLED THAT PART OF THE AIDS VIRUS AS WELL. CAN YOU SEE NOW WHY THEY WERE SCREAMING THAT THIS WAS A DANGEROUS DRUG AND NOT TO DARE USE IT. BEHIND THE SCENE STUDIES ARE NOW COMING FORTH THAT SHOW IT BEING EFFECTIVE OTHER DISEASES AS WELL AND EVEN ON CANCERS.

7. I THINK IN THE DAYS TO COME, WE ARE GOING TO FIND OUT A WHOLE LOT MORE THAN WE EVER THOUGHT WE KNEW. IF YOU LISTENED TO OUR PRESIDENT THIS WEEK, HE SAID THAT IN ONE YEAR, EVERY TREATMENT THAT WE ARE NOW USING IN THE HOSPITALS WILL BE OBSOLETE . WHAT DOES HE KNOW?

8. HE KNOWS THAT THEY HAVE WITHHELD THESE CURES TO KEEP PEOPLE SICK AND TO MAKE MILLIONS OFF OF INSURANCE COMPANIES.

9. QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE,

10. STOMACH, TONIC…SO YOU CAN BE SURE THAT BIG PHARMA IS SCARED TO DEATH AT THIS POINT AND SCREAMING THAT THIS DRUG DOES NOT WORK…WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD SEES THAT IT IS WORKING.

11. IF YOU EVER FEEL A CHEST COLD COMING ON OR JUST FEEL LIKE CRAP…MAKE YOUR OWN QUININE. IT IS MADE OUT OF THE PEELINGS OF GRAPEFRUITS AND LEMONS, …BUT ESPECIALLY GRAPEFRUITS. I WILL GIVE YOU THE RECIPE HERE AND YOU TAKE THIS CONCOCTION THROUGHOUT THE DAY…

12. OR YOU CAN MAKE A TEA OUT OF IT AND DRINK IT ALL DAY. THIS SHOULD TAKE AWAY ALL YOUR FEARS ABOUT THIS VIRUS, BECAUSE YOU NOW HAVE THE DEFENSE AGAINST IT AND MANY OTHER THINGS.

13. IF YOU TAKE ZINC WITH THIS RECIPE, THE ZINC PROPELS THE QUININE INTO YOUR CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING.

14. HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO DO TO MAKE YOUR VERY OWN QUININE……TAKE THE RIND OF 2-3 LEMONS, 2-3 GRAPEFRUITS. TAKE THE PEEL ONLY AND COVER IT WITH WATER ABOUT 3 INCHES ABOVE THE PEELS.PUT A GLASS LID ON YOUR POT IF YOU HAVE ONE, A METAL ONE IS FINE IF YOU DON’T.

15. LET IT SIMMER FOR ABOUT 2 HOURS. DO NOT TAKE THE LID OFF OF THE POT TILL IT COOLS COMPLETELY AS THIS WILL ALLOW THE QUININE TO ESCAPE IN THE STEAM.

16. SWEETEN THE TEA WITH HONEY OR SUGAR SINCE IT WILL BE BITTER. TAKE 1 TABLESPOON EVERY COUPLE OF HOURS TO BRING UP THE PHLEGM FROM YOUR LUNGS. DISCONTINUE AS SOON AS YOU GET BETTER.

17. PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH THOSE THAT NEED TO REDUCE FEAR AND ALLOW THEM TO SEE THAT GOD IN ALL OF HIS GLORY, PROVIDES US WITH ALL THAT WE NEED

18. JUST FOR TRUTHS SAKE, LET IT BE KNOWN THAT IN ADDITION TO THIS, DOCTORS ARE ALSO PRESCRIBING THE ANTIBIOTIC AZYTHROMICIN (Z-PACK). FOR THE RECORD, I AM NOT A DOCTOR OF ANY SORTS AND ONLY OFFER THIS FROM MY OWN DATA RESEARCH.

19. I AM NOT PRESCRIBING THIS IN ANY WAY, AND IT IS UP TO THE INDIVIDUAL READING THIS TO DO WITH THIS INFORMATION WHAT THEY WANT, IN ACCORDANCE WITH OUR FREEDOM FROM THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION.

Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder

Mission Possible World Health Intl

9270 River Club Parkway

Duluth, Georgia 30097

770 242-2599

www.mpwhi.com

More information on www.wnho.net and www.holisticmed.com/aspartame

https://rense.com/general96/home-recipe-for-hydroxychloroquine-hcq.php