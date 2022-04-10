Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Allows Millions of Illegals Into the US Then Claims Domestic Terrorists Are Greatest Threat

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claims that domestic terrorists are the greatest threat to our country. This is after he’s allowed millions of illegal aliens into the country unchecked and unvetted in a little more than a year.

In early March we reported that Biden’s Homeland Security Chief who has allowed millions to cross the US border unchecked and unvetted, breaking multiple laws in the process, was after Americans who claim the 2020 Election was stolen and who claim Dr. Fauci is a madman.

This mad man never should have been put in any position in government, let alone one where he can cause so much destruction. Since Biden took over, and under Mayorkas, millions of individuals have crossed the border unchecked. Chartered flights are carrying these people to various locations in the dead of the night so Americans are hidden from what is really going on. We reported on some of these flights in early January.

Mad man Mayorkas, was confirmed by all the Dems and six Republican Senators (Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah). All of these Republican Senators should be primaried out in their next elections. The Democrats should be defeated. This vote was a vote against American sovereignty.

Now Mayorkas says domestic terrorists are America’s greatest threat:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivered a speech to Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference in New York City on Friday. He told those attending the conference that “the greatest terrorism-related threat that we face in the homeland is the threat of domestic violent extremism.” Mayorkas dug in a little deeper and blamed social media and other online platforms for an “increase in hate”, specifically naming White supremacists as “the most prominent threat” to the United States. He used the example of bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In recent months there has been an alleged uptick in those threats. He spoke about working with Black universities and churches to help them improve security.

Mayorkas lies with impunity. He says anything and goes unchecked. He is allowing potential criminals and terrorists across our border. None of these individuals are being vetted. Then he says that black churches are receiving bomb threats?

He is a threat to our nation. He ignores our laws and Constitution. He lies unconscionably. He is destroying our country and our laws. He is the biggest threat to America by allowing millions of unknowns into our country. This is no lie – Mayorkas should be in jail.

