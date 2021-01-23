Homeless In Germany Offered Futuristic ‘Coffin-Like’ Pods To Sleep In

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

The German city of Ulm has unveiled futuristic insulated sleep pods for the homeless on cold winter nights.

Two of these “Ulm nests” were positioned in Ulm, 75 miles west of Munich, earlier this month. The pods give homeless people an emergency place to sleep as colder weather has blanketed much of Germany.

These small shelters are positioned in parks and other strategic areas. Each pod can accommodate two occupants and is made of wood, steel, and plastics. Thermal insulation surrounds the pod’s interior while fresh air circulates, allowing occupants to survive cold winter nights.

