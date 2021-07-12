Homes, Structures Destroyed by Bootleg Fire as Over 150K Acres Burn in Oregon

MSN – Newsweek

Numerous homes and structures have been destroyed by the Bootleg Wildfire, which has burned over 150,000 acres in Oregon.

In a tweet on Monday, Christine Pitawanich of KGW 8 News in Oregon, wrote that a public information officer for the Bootleg Fire said that at least seven homes and structures were destroyed on Monday.

Public information officer for the #BootlegFire just told me seven homes/structures have been lost so far. Today the fire is more than 150,000 acres in size. #FireSeason2021 pic.twitter.com/TX3XefFcde — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) July 12, 2021

According to data from the InciWeb national wildfire information system, the Bootleg Fire has burned at least 153,535 acres near the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The fire is currently zero percent contained. The Bootleg Fire was first reported on July 6 and officials set its estimated containment date as November 30.

In a Sunday update on InciWeb, fire officials wrote that “Yesterday/Last Night: Firefighters, emergency managers and other public safety officials faced the fifth day in a row of extreme, intense fire behavior on the Bootleg Fire, as hot, dry, windy weather persists in the area. These conditions escalated in the afternoon, resulting in immediate, life-threatening risk to public and emergency responder safety.”

“Damage to structures and infrastructure is being assessed; some structures have been lost. There have been no reported fatalities,” the update said.

The Bootleg Fire has prompted numerous evacuations as fire officials work to contain it. Fire officials issued a “GO” evacuation alert for residents in Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty, and near the town of Sprague River. Several other surrounding areas were placed in “Set” evacuation status. A full interactive map showing the evacuation orders can be found here.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon warned that the Bootleg Fire had “potential for extreme growth today.”

“If you live in a level 2 evacuation zone, get set to leave at any time. If you live in a level 3 evacuation zone. Your life is in danger and you should go now. Always follow evacuation instructions from officials,” the tweet said.

The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall said in a tweet on Monday that “In the last 24-hours, we’ve mobilized additional structural task forces to the #BootlegFire in Klamath County. These firefighters and equipment are from Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, & Washington Counties.”

In the last 24-hours, we’ve mobilized additional structural task forces to the #BootlegFire in Klamath County. These firefighters and equipment are from Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, & Washington Counties. #Wildfire #Oregon pic.twitter.com/ORuKZ4zop9 — Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) July 11, 2021

Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Bootleg Fire.

“Today I invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Klamath County at the Bootleg Fire, which has grown rapidly since yesterday,” Brown said in a statement. “Southern Oregon is still recovering from last year’s devastating wildfires, and I will do everything in my power to ensure resources are available to contain the Bootleg Fire, as well as others that are burning across the state.”

Newsweek reached out to a public information officer for the Bootleg Fire for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

