HOSTAGE: Maryland politician John Delaney says struggling Americans should only receive stimulus checks if they get vaccinated for Covid-19

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

A second round of stimulus checks could soon be on the way. And if Maryland politician John Delaney, a Democrat, gets his way, recipients will first have to get vaccinated for the Chinese Virus in order to receive one.

Since House Democrats refuse to pass a stimulus deal without all the extra “pork,” tens of millions of Americans are suffering from continued lockdowns with no end in sight. Delaney, in response, is dangling a contingency carrot in front of them that says get the jab and Congress will give you $1,500 of your tax dollars back as a “reward.”

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end Covid and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney told CNBC during a recent interview.

If a stimulus bill is not agreed upon and passed within the next few weeks, it is important to note, then 12 million Americans could lose their unemployment benefits, creating an even worse situation than the current one.

The simple and obvious solution is to just stop the fearmongering and open everything back up, which would allow Americans to once again work and earn a living. But the overlords say no, and Americans seem to be generally okay with their unconstitutional restrictions.

If the tyranny is allowed to continue without any pushback, Delaney’s vaccination plan could eventually become a reality. Unless Americans get off their behinds and rise up like the people of Denmark did, forced vaccination in order to eat will be our collective destiny.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Why are Americans still paying taxes to these tyrants in the first place?

With roughly half of America already indicating that they will not be vaccinated for the WuFlu, Delaney and others like him are busy concocting schemes to coerce them into complying.

“We have to create, in my judgment, an incentive for people to really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine,” this tyrant is quoted as saying. “If you’re still afraid of the vaccine and don’t want to take it, that’s your right. You won’t participate in this program.”

If this statement alone is not an incentive to Americans to cease paying federal income taxes, which only continue to feed the beast and empower swamp creatures like Delaney to concoct such unconstitutional proposals, then what will?

Should Delaney get his way, Americans who agreed to get vaccinated for Covid-19 will be issued a number following injection. That number would be input along with one’s social security number into the system as a requirement to receive a stimulus check.

“It’s not like we don’t pull levers to get people vaccinated,” Delaney arrogantly added. “We do that now.”

Delaney went on to use Mexico’s system of compulsory vaccination as a model for the United States to use in trying to force people to get vaccinated. Mexico, by the way, is riddled with corruption and has a reputation for police officers randomly harassing and extorting citizens and travelers alike for bribery money.

Delaney and his Democrat compatriots have put together a $900 billion stimulus deal, while Republicans are aiming for a roughly $500 billion deal. Both deals involve giving a portion of Americans’ tax dollars back to them as a faux gesture of “benevolence,” when all that money more rightfully belonged to We the People before it was stolen by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“It’s an interesting idea,” stated Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the “Bipartisan Policy Center” and a former Senate staffer about Delaney’s proposal. “It’s a nudge factor.”

