Hot Pockets recall: Nestle recalls nearly 763,000 pounds of frozen food for possible glass, plastic contamination

USA Today – by Kelly Tyko

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling about 762,615 pounds of pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late Friday.

The frozen stuffed sandwiches, which were shipped to stores nationwide and produced in November, are being recalled because they “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic,” according to a news release.

The USDA classified the announcement as a “Class I” recall, which it defines as a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the USDA notice, the “problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product” and there has been “one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.”

The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.” The affected boxes have a “Best before Feb 2022” date and one of the following lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614.

The boxes also have the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it,” USDA said. “This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

For questions about the recall, consumers can contact Nestlé at 800-350-5016.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/01/16/nestle-hot-pockets-recall-glass-plastic/4187236001/