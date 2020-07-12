Hotline to Report People Not Wearing Masks Created for Ohio County Residents

Activist Post – by BN Frank

Like other Americans, Ohio residents have experienced no shortage of reasons to protest decisions made by lawmakers during the pandemic (see 1, 2, 3). Cuyahoga County just gave them one more.

From Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County starts hotline to report people not wearing masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County’s enforcement of Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask order will largely rely upon complaints filed by the public, rather than proactive policing, County Executive Armond Budish announced Friday.

Individuals who see others failing to abide by the mask requirement should call in complaints to the county’s new hotline at 216-698-5050, or file complaints online at cuyahogacounty.us/maskexperience.

County workers will then contact the subject of the complaints — either individuals or businesses — to let them know a complaint has been filed, Budish said. Complaints also will be forwarded to the Board of Health, and the relevant city or village.

“This is not intended to be going out and finding people not wearing masks. We want people to wear their masks… We want people to do it voluntarily,” Budish said.

If the county receives repeated complaints or cases of “serious non-compliance,” the Sheriff’s Department could investigate or potentially file charges.

