House Democrats Moving on ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban: Targets at Least 45 Specific AR-15 Rifles

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

The House Judiciary Committee will be moving on an “assault weapons” ban bill that targets at least 45 specific AR-15 rifles and approximately 30 specific AK-47s.

The legislation Rep. David Cicilline’s (D-R.I.) assault weapons bill, H.R. 1808.

Cicilline’s bill would ban the manufacture and sale of at least 45 specific AR-15 rifles , including, “Bushmaster ACR, Bushmaster Carbon 15, Bushmaster MOE series, Bushmaster XM15, Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles, Colt Match Target rifles, CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles, Daniel Defense M4A1 rifles, Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles,” as well as the Diamondback DB15 rifles.

The bill would also ban the manufacture and sale of all AR-pistols, and specifically naming thirteen that are specifically listed: “American Spirit AR–15 pistol, Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol, Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II, CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol, Daniel Defense MK18 pistol, DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol, DPMS AR–15 pistol, Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol, Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol, Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol, POF USA AR pistols, Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol,” and the “Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol.”

Punchbowl News reports the bill will be marked up Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee and Democrat leadership aides indicate “the bill could come up for a floor vote as soon as the last week of July.”

On January 13, 2021, Breitbart News noted National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers that there were “20 million firearms in private possession which Democrats label ‘assault weapons.’”

Those 20 million were a portion of the overall 432 million privately guns then in Americans’ possession.

