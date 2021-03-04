House Passes Sweeping Bill Making it Easier For Democrats to Steal Elections

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Democrat-controlled House on Wednesday night passed H.R. 1, a massive elections reform bill making it easier for Democrats to steal elections.

The vote was 220-210.

All Republicans voted “nay.”

The House Democrats previously introduced the “For the People Act of 2021” which will ensure Democrats can count ballots for days and days after an election until they have enough votes to win.

The Democrats used Covid as a vehicle to successfully steal the White House and the Senate (and possibly the House) with ballot harvesting, ballot drop boxes, mail-in ballots and by counting ballots in secret for several days after Election Day in 2020 so now they’re passing legislation to make it easier to steal every election going forward.

The Democrats are making it easier for them to steal elections by automatically registering voters and expanding early and absentee voting.

“This is something that is enormously popular among the American people. The American people want to reduce the role of big, dark, special interest money in politics, which is preventing so many good things from happening. The people want to see an end to voter suppression,” Speaker Pelosi said about H.R. 1 on Tuesday.

The House Democrats passed this legislation as Republican-controlled state legislatures in 28 states have filed more than 100 bills since the 2020 election to prevent Democrat voter fraud.

H.R. 1 will head to the Senate where Democrats have a slim majority with a 50-50 senate and Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

Progressives keep pushing to abolish the filibuster since the bill needs 60 votes to advance in the Senate, but Democrat Senators Manchin and Sinema have opposed eliminating the filibuster.

Gateway Pundit