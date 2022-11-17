House Republicans Announce Investigation of Joe Biden and Biden Crime Family

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

House Republicans announced on Thursday that they will investigate serial liar and crook Joe Biden.

Rep. Jame Comer (Oversight Committee Ranking Member): We’re releasing a report today that details what we’ve uncovered. We’re also sending letters to Biden Administration officials and Biden family associates renewing our request for voluntary production of documents relevant to this investigation. This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And why he lied to the American people about knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.

House Republicans have been investigating the Biden Crime Family since at least as far back as 2020.

Republicans took control of the US House in the midterm elections.

NOW – Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qEaVgHwMI9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2022

Joe Biden told reporters this week an investigation into his family is “almost comedy.”

REPORTER:

"What is your message to Republicans that want to INVESTIGATE YOUR FAMILY, and particularly your SON HUNTER’S

BUSINESS DEALINGS ?

BIDEN:

"I think it's almost

comedy." pic.twitter.com/jQXJbAOfTV — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 11, 2022

Here’s a 3-minute video proving Joe Biden knew all about his family’s corrupt foreign business dealings.

Here's 3 MINUTES showing Joe Biden knew all about his family's corrupt foreign business dealings.pic.twitter.com/v6puck4I8b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2022

