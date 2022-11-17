House Republicans Announce Investigation of Joe Biden and Biden Crime Family

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Here we go…

House Republicans announced on Thursday that they will investigate serial liar and crook Joe Biden.

Rep. Jame Comer (Oversight Committee Ranking Member): We’re releasing a report today that details what we’ve uncovered. We’re also sending letters to Biden Administration officials and Biden family associates renewing our request for voluntary production of documents relevant to this investigation. This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And why he lied to the American people about knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes.

House Republicans have been investigating the Biden Crime Family since at least as far back as 2020.

Republicans took control of the US House in the midterm elections.

Joe Biden told reporters this week an investigation into his family is “almost comedy.”

Here’s a 3-minute video proving Joe Biden knew all about his family’s corrupt foreign business dealings.

