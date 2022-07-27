House Republicans on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Demand Hunter Biden Turn Over All Information on Biden Crime Family Business Dealings

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

During his dealings with the Chinese Communist regime Hunter Biden was given a 2.8-carat jewel from Ye Jianming, then the chairman of CEFC China Energy Company.

In court filings the diamond was estimated to be worth $80,000. Hunter claimed it was worth $10,000.

Ye Jianming later disappeared.

The Bannon War Room on Thursday night released photos of the alleged Hunter Biden diamond.

Hunter told the New Yorker he got rid of the diamond?

The diamond listed in police custody was listed as 3.1 carat.

This was just one of the perks Hunter received in his multi-million dollar ventures grifting for the Biden Crime Family.

In January Peter Schweitzer published information on The New York Post on the Biden Crime Family’s multi-million dollar deals with Chinese elites.

The New York Post reported:

The lawyers in Hunter Biden’s divorce case sparred over his alleged possession of a large diamond given to him by a since-vanished Chinese energy tycoon, emails obtained by The Post reveal. The correspondence shows a lawyer for Hunter’s then-wife, Kathleen Buhle, demanding information about the gem in an email with the subject line “Biden – Urgent” and an importance level of “High.” “Hunter is in possession of a large and extremely valuable diamond,” lawyer Rebekah Sullivan wrote on Feb. 17, 2017. “Please provide proof that the diamond has been placed in a safety deposit box – accessible only by both parties together – by noon tomorrow or we will have no choice but to ask the court, on an emergency basis, to enjoin his further dissipation of assets, including the diamond.” Biden’s lawyer, Sarah Mancinelli, forwarded the email to him, along with a note saying, “Can you tell me what this about and allow me to reassure them there is no issue here?” In a second email chain, Mancinelli forwarded a follow-up message in which Buhle’s lawyer demanded a “complete explanation, as soon as possible” regarding the diamond’s whereabouts.

Read the rest here.

Oh… And the Clintons accepted up to $100,000 from Hunter Biden’s Chinese energy firm.

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform requested Hunter Biden’s financial advisor turn over all information on the Biden Crime Family business dealings.

Hunter’s financial adviser and former Clinton Administration appointee Edward Prewitt would be wise to hand the documents over. After all, the GOP investigators already have the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that hold proof of the criminal transactions.

It’s hard to see how the Biden Crime family gets out of this one.

And where is the Chris Wray and the FBI?

The Daily Mail reported, via Midnight Rider.

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden’s financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. ‘Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden’s money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,’ the panel wrote in a letter sent Wednesday morning and spearheaded by Ranking Member James Comer. ‘The American people deserve to know the President’s connections to his son’s business deals, which have occurred at the expense of American interests and may represent a national security threat,’ the Kentucky representative added. Among the information requested by Oversight Committee Republicans are a list of accounts opened by Hunter and his longtime business associate Eric Schwerin, as well as any communication between employees of the Prewitt, Mahler, Tucker Private Wealth Management Group with Hunter, his uncle James Biden, President Joe Biden and Schwerin. The minority party has little power on congressional committees, meaning the letter is mostly symbolic. Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, is the only one that can actually demand documents or information from private entities.

Gateway Pundit