Houston-area bars forced to close, dining-in no longer allowed at restaurants for next 15 days

KHOU

HOUSTON — Houston bars and restaurants have been ordered to follow new restrictions for the next 15 days in an effort to curb coronavirus exposure, Harris County Judge Lina Hildago announced Monday.

Bars and nightclubs must close. Meanwhile, restaurants can only delivery, pickup and drive-thru services. No in-dining service is allowed.

These new restrictions kick in March 17 at 8 a.m. and apply to all drinking and eating establishments within the Houston city limits, Harris County and unincorporated Harris County areas.

“I know this is very difficult. It’s a difficult time, and that’s why we’re taking extraordinary measures,” Hildago said. “History will say that we prioritized human life. History will say that we erred on the side of action. This doesn’t work unless we all buy in.”

Read the rest here: https://www.khou.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/houston-harris-county-restaurants-bars-ordered-to-close-for-15-days-starting-tuesday/285-2404949e-fdeb-4481-943c-4ffa52ae8864