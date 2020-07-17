How a 13-Year-Old Boy Built His Own Tiny House With a Tiny Budget

When we were kids, we couldn’t wait for summer break. Longer than Christmas break, it was the time of the year when you would spend your days outdoors, sleeping in late, and staying up even later. The only problems we ever encountered were when boredom struck.
13-year-old Iowan, Luke Thill, found himself in this exact scenario and because he wanted to find a way out, he did what modern-day kids do and searched the internet. His internet search proved to be the answer to all his problems.
He proceeded to take on a mind-blowing project that not many adults, let alone kids, could complete. Read on to find out how this nifty kid spent his time and what eventually came out of his project.
The Beginning
Unlike most kids, when Luke Thill sets his mind to something, he gets it done. In his quest to cure his boredom, he combed YouTube and found himself in the DIY section. He then discovered videos that teach how to build your own “tiny house”.
You might be asking yourself, what’s a tiny house and why would anyone want one? Well, the tiny-house, or small-house movement, goes against the traditional American dream. Where people typically want a picket fence and 2.5 children, the tiny house allows people to live simply and requires less space.
See the pics and read the rest here: https://yourdailysportfix.com/how-a-13yearold-boy-built-his-own-gr/