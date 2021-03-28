How a Zionist Secret Society Infiltrated the US Supreme Court





Mar 24, 2021

An elite secret society called the Parushim worked covertly inside the United States to further the foreign agenda of #Zionism​. One of their leaders was the US Supreme Court’s first Jewish Justice, Louis Brandeis. Years later, Brandeis’ fellow Jewish secret society member, Felix Frankfurter, also was appointed to the US Supreme Court.

As acknowledged by even mainstream Jewish sources, these two secret society members worked diligently to bend America to the will of those who sought to establish the state of Israel.

Excerpts from AGAINST OUR BETTER JUDGMENT by Alison Weir. Read by Jake Morphonios.