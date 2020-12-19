How about a bar code we can print onto our arms or the back of our necks? https://t.co/Q1hEf4X8sD
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 18, 2020
Posted: December 19, 2020
Screw Arm and back of neck…. Hand and Forehead! Read about that somewhere in the Book of Revelation…..Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahah!