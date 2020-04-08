How Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot Works!





Adam Savage’s Tested

Apr 8, 2020

Adam Savage has been operating Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot for a few months, getting to know the ins and outs of its capabilities. While more projects with Spot are in the works, Adam today answers questions about how Spot works, showing core features like how it’s manually controlled to how it can autonomously navigate planned missions. Its different gaits are mesmerizing!