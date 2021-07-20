How Britain Turned America into a Passive Tax Farm

Patriots 4 Truth – by Guy Cihi

The factual events underpinning this version of American history are drawn from conventional history books, expository articles, and personal diaries. References are provided below. The difference between this telling and the history taught in American public schools is that the intentions of the actors described herein are more logical to the facts.

The facts suggest that it was the Crown itself that organized and financed Washington’s Continental Army. Without the Crown’s support there would be no US Federal Government and no Rothschild Central Bank in America today. Corrupt Federal Governments and Central Banks are how the Crown controls and enslaves its colonies. This article outlines how the Crown executed its plans to give the American Colonies the false impression of independence whilst maintaining control through a newly established, corrupt Federal Government, a Constitution that agents of the Crown drafted, and soon enough, a foreign-owned Central Bank.

The Actual War

In 1778 France and England declared war. This war is called the Bourbon War in Britain and the Anglo-French War in France. The beleaguered and bankrupt King Louis the XVI went all in on this war. Sadly it was a war that he would soon lose. Louis XVI would be the last king of France and he would pay for his defeat with his head. Americans are still paying for his defeat thanks to fiat debt enslavement. Louie’s failure ushers in the French Revolution; another British masterpiece of skullduggery, and gives birth to the French Republic under Napoleon.

British King George III was only just beginning to apply the Crown formula of divide and conquer among England’s commodity-rich colonies scattered about the world. The Crown’s enduring global domination can be directly attributed first and foremost to its central banking scheme; secondly to its Hegelian political deceptions, and thirdly to its advanced weaponry obtained through intellectual property theft.

