How can Fauci criticize Sturgis without mentioning Obama’s party or Lollapalooza?

MSN – Washington Examiner – by Christopher Tremoglie

While appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci offered strong criticism of those who participated in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota this weekend. The rally had about 700,000 people. Fauci expressed strong concern that another surge could happen as a result of the rally. He also urged Americans to prioritize the health issues related to the pandemic.

“To me, it’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do, they want their freedom to do that,” Fauci said. “But there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do. You’re going to be able to ultimately do that in the future but let’s get that pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on. Something bad is going on. We’ve got to realize that.”

On the surface, Fauci’s concerns seem legitimate. An influx of 700,000 people to one particular area seemingly raises the likelihood of COVID spreading. But the issue here is what Fauci didn’t say. He was quick to condemn the Sturgis rally, but he had nothing to say about former President Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard the same day, nor of the Lollapalooza or Rolling Loud music festivals that occurred at the end of July.

The omission might be unintentional, but it comes across as hypocritical and having double standards. This discrepancy also occurred during last summer, when large protests over the death of George Floyd were completely exempted from any criticism and concern over spreading COVID, even though they were obviously spreading the coronavirus far and wide.

The inconsistencies seem to follow a specific pattern: when the event is embraced or sympathetic to those on the Left, it’s as if it doesn’t matter at all. When an event caters to a more conservative crowd, the attendees are excoriated. It should not be any shocker that this incongruity inspires doubt about not only their sincerity, but also about the coronavirus threat itself.

This is where much of the disdain for Fauci comes from on the Right. This is why there is much skepticism on the seriousness of the spread. Frankly, it is a legitimate gripe. COVID is either a serious issue or it is not. The magnitude of its threat should not be predicated on the political ideologies of the attendees of certain events. COVID does not have any political registrations; it does not discriminate in whom it makes sick and whom it kills.

