How conspiracists could prolong the pandemic — possibly indefinitely

Support for public health measures south of the border clearly runs along partisan lines. A quick scan of some of the anti-mask Facebook groups here in Canada, however, reveals that they are far less political. Instead, they’re filled with conspiracy theories about how masks don’t work, how the whole pandemic is a hoax and how we don’t actually need a vaccine.

This is a problem because, although masks provide some benefits for the people who wear them, their main function is to stop someone who is infected from spreading it to others. And that only works if that person is wearing a mask. The more people there are walking around without masks and disobeying other public health measures, such as social distancing and limiting the size of groups, the faster the virus will spread and the harder it will be to contain.

Even so, many are still holding out hope that we will soon develop a vaccine that will stop the whole thing in its tracks and allow life to return to normal. Yet there is increasing evidence that a vaccine will not be the panacea most of us hope it will be.

Recent evidence suggests that immunity to the coronavirus may last for only somewhere between four and 12 months. If this proves to be the case, we may all end up having to take a booster shot every year for the rest of our lives.

One way to prevent this would be to immunize enough people throughout most of the world in a short enough period of time that, combined with tried-and-true mitigation strategies, we are able to virtually eliminate the virus within the human population. This would be a massive undertaking, but not outside the realm of possibility. If it were to happen, we would just have to ensure that we had enough vaccines on hand to inoculate a local population the next time someone came in contact with an infected bat.