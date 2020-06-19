How Did a Flu Shot Become More Deadly Than Covid-19?

State of the Nation

In this video, Del Bigtree presents surprising data that makes us question whether the vaccine solution could be worse than Covid-19.



While CDC statistics report the death rate for CV-19 in 0.26%, we somehow accept 0.6% as a death rate for FLUZONE, our most popular Flu shot. How can this be?

The CDC estimates that 35 percent of people infected by the COVID-19 virus never develop symptoms. And according to the CDC’s best estimate, the case fatality rate of CV-19 is 0.4 percent. And that’s just amongst symptomatic cases, which, the CDC estimates, is 65 percent of all cases.

When the 35% of asymptomatic cases are included the fatality rate for all infections across all age groups, symptomatic as well as asymptomatic, drops to approximately 0.26 percent. (!)

This number is far lower than the infection fatality rates (IFRs) predicted by the recklessly bungled projections from Neil Ferguson who is almost directly responsible for the initial government response that mandated massive unemployment through closure of what is unconstitutionally judged as “non-essential businesses”, the non-science of the 6 foot social distancing, the loneliness torture of self-quarantine, stay at home orders and those deranged mask wearing mandates that research studies have long concluded can increase illnesses and symptoms of Covid-19 among both the healthy and high risk groups of elderly with comorbidities.

Constantly moving the gold-posts to keep us locked-down, the pro-pharma media warns that a CV-19 “second wave” could run parallel to the Flu season this Fall. This blackmail of media fear implies that unless everyone gets a flu shot the country could revert back to a hard lock-down, continuous mask mandates and perpetual social distancing until a vaccine – with no time for safety studies – becomes available sometime in 2021.

Do We Have a #Vaccine-pandemic ?

The probability exists that more people could die from the Flu vaccine at 0.6% than from Covid-19 at 0.26%. Can the CDC quarantine a Flu shot?

If 2.6% is the new normal fatality rate the Flu shot at 0.6% could keep us in a perpetual lock-down.

Failures of an Influential COVID-19 Model Used to Justify Lockdowns

Kevin Dayaratna, Ph.D is a statistician and data scientist. His article, published in the Heritage Foundation examines the flaws in science based on political perception.

“We now know the model was so highly flawed it never should have been relied upon for policy decisions to begin with.” … “The Imperial College model didn’t meet any of these criteria. And sadly, its model was one of the inputs relied on as the basis for locking down two countries.”

Covid-19: A Psychological Operation For Global Population Control

It’s obvious that the Covid-19 lockdowns are more about controlling “people” than protecting the health of nations.

The dark horse of the New World Order is not Communism, Socialism or Fascism. It is Technocracy. – Patrick Wood, Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation

Almost overnight, the Covid-19 industrial revolution has ushered in a New World Order of mass surveillance. The Chinafication of America includes tracking, tracing, testing, facial recognition, and immunity passports networked on a 5G, space fence of satellites. Near real-time data transfer will involuntarily catalog everyone as a transhumanist “thing” in the “internet of things” (IoT).

Many chuckled when Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, (AOC), rewrote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and rebranded them as the Green New Deal. But who’s laughing now?

Covid-19 gave AOC most of what she asked for:

Air traffic has all but ended, with long waits at airports a distant memory not likely to return anytime soon.

Automobile traffic on once-bustling highways has been reduced to a trickle.

Most Americans have either been told to work from home, or not work at all. They receive government paychecks to sit home and do nothing. AOC called it the universal basic income. It’s here!

The United Nations Agenda 2030, adopted in 2015, consists of 17 Sustainable Development Goals [aka Green New Deal] to be achieved by the year 2030.

Goal number 3, “good health and wellbeing,” begins with the U.N.’s demand that you “vaccinate your family.”

Goal 3.8 states: “Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential healthcare services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.”

Goal number 16.9 says “By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.”

The UN’s 2030 Agenda motto, repeated endlessly in its documents, is that this agenda will “leave no one behind.”

How does the UN propose to leave no one behind unless the ultimate goal is to make these “life-saving vaccines” mandatory for all?

Now that the Covid-19 virus is revealed more like a seasonal Flu, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and the technocrats boldly step forward to push The Great Reset as blueprinted at the World Economic Forum.

Will the public have the constitutional fortitude to rebel against Transhumanist World Order or will they remain couched in the comfortable mind control of Netflix and junk news?

Spiro Skouras breaks the Covid-19(84) NWO agenda down in his recent video release: The Great Reset Plan Revealed: How COVID Ushers In The New World Order

There’s a consensus among the knowledgeable that Covid-19 is a “Plandemic” – a psychological operation of global fear to usher in the scientific dictatorship of the 4th Industrial Revolution promoted by Klaus Schwab

Technocracy – The Fourth Reich?

Technocrat, Klaus Martin Schwab was born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938. He is an engineer and economist best known as the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The WEF goal is to impose technocracy, forced vaccinations, artificial intelligence and transhumanism as tools to change the DNA of humans – with the help of Bill Gates – to the status of chipped, “farm animals”.

George Soros was born in Budapest in 1930. Soros is a Jew and a Nazi supporter during WWII. Soros is funding Antifa terrorists inside the United States in order to bring about social destruction as a necessary step to promote the United Nations goal of sustainable development through the Technocracy of scientific dictatorship as espoused by the World Economic Forum of Klaus Schwab, a German.

Covid-19 serves as a bioweapon to force global Technocracy:

A mandate, led by Bill Gates, to vaccinate the entire planet in order to implant a trackable digital ID

Overthrow of the US financial system to be replaced by a digital gulag.

Hagelian dialectic of staged events to spark Marxist riots based on racism, police brutality and “political correctness”.

Abandonment of the Rule of Law, Bill of Rights in preparation for UN, One World government.

Transhumanist man/computer interface to control mood and merge the human brain with artificial intelligence. (Elon Musk)

Patrick Wood is editor of Technocracy News, and a leading critical expert on Technocracy, Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015). (Full Bio) (Youtube channel)

In his June 2nd video update, Patrick reveals Covid-19 as a fulfillment of the Technocracy elite to control the planet.

To provide essential context and motive behind the Covid-19 and BLM psychological operations, reporter, Spiro Skouras interviews Rosa Koire – author of “BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN Agenda 21”. Rosa explains how the United Nations’ long standing global governance agendas are materializing before our eyes.

Recommended Videos:

VIDEO: Spiro Skouras: The Great Reset Plan Revealed: How COVID Ushers In The New World Order

VIDEO: Spiro Skouras Interviews author, Rosa Koire on UN Agenda-21

VIDEO: Polly St. George views Covid-19 as elitist techno-fascist gambit.

VIDEO: Cartoon Bill: A disturbing parody of Bill Gates

VIDEO: Solari Report – These are not vaccines (with John Rappoport):

VIDEO: Solari Report – The Injection Fraud with James Corbett

VIDEO: RFK Jr and others speaking in Colorado on mandatory vaccines:

VIDEO: 4th Industrial Revolution / World Economic Forum:

VIDEO: Patrick Wood, Technocracy Coup Taking Place:

(WEF Video) The Great Reset

(WEF Video) What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

State of the Nation