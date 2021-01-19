CNN to @CultExpert Steven Hassan, PhD: “How do you begin to deprogram” the Capitol Hill rioters? pic.twitter.com/ACMqvqAK80
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2021
Posted: January 19, 2021
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “How do you begin to deprogram?”
Hmm… I wonder why the word “beheading” comes to mind.
With knowledge of our supreme law