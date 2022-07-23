Posted: July 23, 2022 Categories: Videos How Far Can a Gas Truck & an Electric Ford Lightning Go Towing the Same Camper On ONE Fill-up? The Fast Lane Truck Jun 28, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “How Far Can a Gas Truck & an Electric Ford Lightning Go Towing the Same Camper On ONE Fill-up?”
Moral of the story, ELECTRIC CARS ARE USELESS!!!
Have you ever watched that electric formula race-car event? Sounds EXACTLY like those little Scalectrix toys cars we used to play with as kids zipping around those toy tracks. One of the biggest draws at any motor racing event is the sheer ROAR of the powerful fuel engines! Without that “motor” racing is no longer really anywhere near as exciting or even a really enjoyable day out for average fans. Electric car racing to me just feels LIMP (like the wrists of most electric car owners).