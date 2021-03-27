How Far Has Portland Fallen? Video Shows Blight And Misery Of Downtown Full Of Homeless Camps And Abandoned Buildings After a Year of Riots

Gateway Pundit – by Brock Simmons

Despite city leaders and their enablers in the leftist dominated media continually make excuses for Portland’s rapid descent into third-world status, going so far as to post puff pieces claiming it’s not as bad as what some say and launching a “Be Here For Portland” PR blitz, the reality of Portland’s demise has now been preserved in a video showing just how downtown really looks in 2021. Homeless tents line the sidewalks, streets are full of trash and debris, blocks upon blocks of boarded up and abandoned buildings, and endless rows of graffiti greet visitors.

The video starts off juxtaposing a billboard for Rolex watches at Ben Bridge jewelers, then the camera pans down to show what appears to be an abandoned building, taken over by homeless, and tagged with various different bits of graffiti. Rows upon rows of tents of “houseless urban campers” adorn the sidewalks. Some are left with no tent and are just napping in sleeping bags in doorways and beneath overhangs. Like something akin to Orwellian newspeak propaganda, one such person is sleeping out front of a happy looking little state run thing called Care Oregon with the words “That’s The Care Oregon Effect” right above him. Another shot ironically shows the evidently closed Employment Access Center with many homeless camped out around it.

Note that many of these tents look brand new, likely handed out by the do-gooders of the “non profit” organizations that purport to want to help the homeless.

Then come the city-of-plywood shots, as building after building are boarded up. Some trying to operate in the face of routine riots, others vandalized by robbers, still some broken into by people who just want to keep warm at night. Several of these buildings and businesses have simply been abandoned. Sure some government officials try to blame Covid for the transformation into Boardlandia, but last I checked the virus isn’t powerful enough to shatter windows.

Can’t get a shot of downtown Portland without seeing an obligatory Bernie Mobile. This is the type of person who voted for this, and seems to be okay with this result, and thinks nothing is wrong with current state of things.

Not even Portland’s world famous food cart rows are immune, as they have been tagged by a plethora of graffiti “artists.”

VIDEO:

And this is shortly after a big citywide clean up effort. In fact, Mayor Ted Wheeler has so mismanaged the clean up efforts that his happy little bureaus are out of money and he’s calling on the general public to volunteer and clean things up.

This has been a rapid decline for the City Of Roses. What was once a bustling metropolis that attracted newcomers from across the country is left looking more and more like Mogadishu rather than a city in America. This is your city on crazed leftist policies. Don’t let this happen to your city.

Gateway Pundit