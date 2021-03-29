‘How is this not attempted murder?’ Watch Antifa ATTACKS people in Oregon. Police arrest THE VICTIMS for DEFENDING THEMSELVES.

News Thud – by J.C McCallum

This is just unbelievable. Antifa invades and attacks a conservative rally. They attack the people there, pepper spraying them, egging their cars. And when the victims fight back, the Communist Government of Oregon jackboots arrest the VICTIMS.

Look at this. 

Insane.

The individual cops maybe can’t be held accountable for this coddling of domestic terror — maybe — but the local and state government sure can. And you better BELIEVE Joe and Kamala share the blame.

News Thud

