‘How is this not attempted murder?’ Watch Antifa ATTACKS people in Oregon. Police arrest THE VICTIMS for DEFENDING THEMSELVES.

News Thud – by J.C McCallum

This is just unbelievable. Antifa invades and attacks a conservative rally. They attack the people there, pepper spraying them, egging their cars. And when the victims fight back, the Communist Government of Oregon jackboots arrest the VICTIMS.

Look at this.

How is this not attempted murder? pic.twitter.com/GiqyH7UGIi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2021

Breaking: #Antifa smash up a man’s truck at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem. He pulls out a gun and is arrested by responding police. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/H4LTseLllo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Another angle of the man who was arrested. #Antifa had vandalized his truck, surrounded him and pepper-sprayed him. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/GTMjSmvSRT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Insane.

Antifa activists are confronting a pro-Trump motorcade rally taking place at the capitol in Salem, Oregon.

pic.twitter.com/lpDDSJXRLx — X News Alerts (@XNewsAlerts) March 28, 2021

Salem, Oregon – State Troopers & Salem Police push @JoeBiden-backed Antifa terrorists North of the Capitol Building. Are these criminals going to be prosecuted? Not under America's two-tiered legal system. pic.twitter.com/MdlIvK6u7K — Arab News Today (@ArabNewsToday) March 29, 2021

The individual cops maybe can’t be held accountable for this coddling of domestic terror — maybe — but the local and state government sure can. And you better BELIEVE Joe and Kamala share the blame.

News Thud