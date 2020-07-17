How Safe Are Your Bug Out Escape Routes? 7 Ways To Get There Safely

My Fellow Trenchers,

Here is a short interesting video discussing some of the concerns related to “Bugging-Out”.

Not a great video, but not bad either and is worth the 16 minutes to watch, especially if you have little experience with dealing dire situations and the kind issues you may have to deal with on short notice.

In the Tactical Report segment, I will be covering “Bugging-Out” and related concerns of how this effects the individual and the kind of supplies/equipment you may want to consider in your planning, so this video dovetails well with that subject matter.

JD – US Marine Fighting Tyranny