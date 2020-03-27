How the coronavirus was traced back to the British Crown

State of the Nation, January 31, 2020

The Pirbright Institute (UK) has been awarded 11 U.S. Patents, including Coronavirus U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701

Pirbright Institute is controlled by the Queen’s Golden Share

Pirbright’s controllers track back to British SERCO & Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, Chairman Marconi and the British Intellectual Property Institute

Outrageously, British SERCO—today runs the U.S. Patent Office, U.S. FEMA Regions 2 and 9, websites for U.S. Obamacare OPM, GSA and U.S. Navy SPAWAR, 58 U.S. city air traffic controllers, many more

SERCO used its control of the U.S. Patent Office to issue its British bio company a patent on the Coronavirus in record time—that’s pure fraud

(JAN. 30, 2020)—The Coronavirus outbreak was just announced a health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Tellingly, WHO is one of its creatorsas we will show below.

The Coronavirus was invented by The Pirbright Instituteat posh, well-appointed laboratories located in Woking, Surrey, England just outside London’s M25 outer belt.

The Pirbright Institute is a British charity (Co. No. 00559784) that has a charter from the Queen. It is controlled by the UK Government’s Biotechnology and Biological Research Council (BBSRC). In turn, UK Research and Innovation oversees BBSRC.

BBSRC was created in 1994 by taking over the biological science activities of the Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC). In 1986, SERC was defunded by Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, the Minister of State for Industry and Information. He simultaneously incorporated a commercial SERCO and merged RCA into it. Later he took control of Marconi, then merged it into GEC.

On Jun. 22, 1994, Pattie became the chairman of the British Intellectual Property Law Institute with founding members that included well known American corruptocrats, including GEC, Glaxo Holdings (formerly Wellcome, Pirbright funder), Thorn EMI, Unilever, Wellcome Foundation (Pirbright funder), Wellcome Research (Pirbright funder), Zeneca Group (Dame Bridget Margaret Ogilvie is a Wellcome Trust director), Amersham, Dyson, McDermott, Microsoft (Bill Gates, Pirbright funder), Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale LLP (Robert Mueller’s witch hunt firm), Finnegan Henderson, Morrison & Forester, BAT, IBM (thief of Leader Technologies’ social networking inventions).

Our research has tracked the Burroughs Wellcome & Co. involvement with bogus vaccines back to their experiments on 60,000 whites and black in British concentration camps during the Second Boer War that was promoted by the disciples of Cecil Rhodes like Viscount Alfred Milner, Winston Churchill and John Buchan, among others—all founders of the Pilgrims Society in London (1902), then New York (1903).

On Jul. 20, 2005, Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie formed Strategic Communications Laboratory PR firm—the parent of Cambridge Analytica and a key antagonist in the Trump-Russia hoaxes.

On May 17, 2006, the U.S. Patent Office awarded the processing of all patents to SERCO—a company controlled by the British Crown. Those contracts have been renewed and are presently in operation.

On Dec. 28, 2006, Pattie formed Terrington Management LLP and immediately acquired clients including BEA, Lockheed, AWE and SERCO. Lockheed and SERCO control Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) which is controlled by the Queen’s Golden Share.

On Feb. 28, 2014, Rupert Soames, OBE, became CEO of SERCO.

On Jan. 06, 2015, Soames’ name was discovered in human traffiking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “Little Black Book.”

CONCLUSION

SERCO, a Crown-controlled UK company, runs the U.S. Patent Office.

SERC-O formed The Pirbright Institute that submitted their Coronavirus invention to the U.S. Patent, having received funding for this work from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Microsoft), Wellcome Trust (fake sold to GlaxoSmithKline), the European Commission (EU), World Health Organization (WHO), Defra, DARPA.

In just 17 months, the SERCO-managed patent examiner Bao Q. Li issued the Coronavirus U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701to Pirbright with almost no objections (that means it was probably a rubber stamp). This process normally takes three or more years.

Neither Pirbright nor the U.S. Patent Office disclosed their conflicts of interest in the issuance of this Coronavirus patent.

On the British side, everything about this Coronavirus tracks back to the Queen, the eugenics-loving Pilgrims Society, Crown Agents and her corrupt Privy Council courtiers (British Pilgrims Society suck ups).

On the American side it illustrates the seditious nature of activity at the U.S. Patent Office, the Senior Executive Service (SES), Crown Agents, OPIC, USAID, a corrupt DoJ, Chief Justice John Roberts, FBI, C.I.A. and NSA (American Pilgrims Society suck ups).

