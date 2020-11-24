How the Series “Utopia” Eerily Predicted 2020

Vigilant Citizen

Watching Utopia in the midst of a pandemic is a surreal experience. That’s because the series was filmed in 2019, before the emergence of COVID-19. Despite this fact, Utopia is mind-bogglingly timely (or untimely according to some) in 2020 as its story revolves around a pandemic, a rush for a vaccine, and a massive conspiracy by a big pharma company.

The nefarious plans of the villains are however thwarted by a ragtag group of nerds who discovered that an underground graphic novel has been predicting the emergence of several viruses through enigmatic symbols. What’s mind-boggling about this story is that the series itself appears to have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Utopia depicts a system of mind-controlled slaves carrying out murders and false flag events to advance the villain’s agenda, combined with a whole lot of mass media manipulation and cover-ups.

The series is so close to our reality in 2020 that one cannot help but think: Is Utopia some kind of warning?

Amazon’s Utopia is based on a 2013 UK series of the same name. However, its new iteration was “updated” with a heavy dose of occult elite madness.

However, most mass media critics did not appreciate the plot of this series where “conspiracy theorists” are the heroes. Some even called the series “irresponsible”. Here are some Utopia reviews headlines:

What’s the fuss all about? Here’s a look at the series.

See all the pics and read the rest here: https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/a-pandemic-a-vaccine-and-mind-control-the-prophetic-messages-of-the-series-utopia/