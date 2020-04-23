How to Create Your Very Own Fake Pandemic

The Freedom Articles – by Makia Freeman

So you want to create a fake pandemic, huh?

You’ve come to the right place! Today we offer all budding control freaks, fearmongers, warmongers, Machiavellian social engineers, psychopaths and Satanists a wonderful and elaborate step-by-step guide for how you can create your very own fake pandemic. Before we begin, please ensure you own some portion of the mass media/MSM – you’ll need it to relentlessly broadcast the narrative I’m about to reveal. Other prerequisites include owning stocks in vaccine companies and having access to ‘soul-for-sale’ scientists whose brains you can buy to publish whatever results you want (Gates Foundation gives $79 million to Imperial College in England). You know – the kind of scientists and shills who will reliably ‘find’ the right result that bolsters your propaganda. Got those in place already? Then you’re all set! Let’s begin.

1. Choose a Time for Your Fake Pandemic When There Are Already Many Diseases

The first guideline here is that you can’t literally make up a pandemic out of nothing. There has to be something going on in the background that causing some deaths. For this reason, I recommend choosing winter time, when the seasonal flu is going around and people are already getting sick.

2. Make up a New Disease with an Unknown or Scary-Sounding Name

The average person had never heard of a coronavirus before, and would have had no clue that ‘coronavirus’ is defined in medical encyclopedias as the common cold. The average person would also never know that, according to doctors like Wolfgang Wodarg, coronaviruses make up approximate 7-15% of all viruses found in cases of acute respiratory disease, and therefore many people already have trillions of them in their body at any time, given the human virome is 380 trillion.

Choosing something new that people know little to nothing about with a scary or cool-sounding name is best, so they can’t contradict you when you tell them how infectious, contagious and deadly it is.

3. DIY Bioweapons

This next step is not essential, but if you have climbed up the psychopath ladder far enough, it will surely appeal to you and come in very handy. Use your resources to fund scientists and bioweapons labs around the world. Get them to make new pathogenic strains – do-it-yourself bioweapons – then arrange for it to be ‘accidentally’ released in a country you despise. That way, you can score geopolitical points by harming that nation and you can increase the likelihood of your own fake pandemic taking off. However this is only a side idea not an essential element, because Problem-Reaction-Solution works just as well as Perceived Problem-Reaction-Solution as long as you control people’s perception, which you will via the MSM. If people ask where the virus originated, play it off as a big coincidence. Just say it came from some animal and then crossed species, or use some other unlikely story, just so long as no one could possibly blame you for engineering and releasing the virus from your bioweapons labs.

4. Frame the Context of How Bad This is Against Background Deaths

Right from the start, you need to use the MSM to frame the context. Control the narrative by telling people this is way worse than anything that’s ever happened before. Hype, hype, hype. Most people are intellectually lazy. Even with the internet at their fingertips, they won’t check the figures or do the thinking required to put your fake pandemic into proper context. They want the MSM to spoon feed them and tell them how to think about this new thing. So have your MSM reporters, news readers and anchors use dramatic faces and tones to impart fear. If necessary, this may even involve going back in time to manipulate past figures to aid your current propaganda, i.e. changing history as Orwell laid out in 1984.

5. Bring in Fake ‘Experts’ with Exaggerated Simulation Models Predicting Doom

The next phase requires that you bring in ‘science’ on your side, to bolster your ‘evidence-based’ and ‘data-driven’ image. It’s all about perception control. Introduce new buzzwords and buzzphrases like flatten the curve, social distancing and the new normal and ensure all your paid lackeys repeat them ad nauseam. Keep repeating how your approach is evidence-based despite the fact that phrase is meaningless when the numbers are so easy to manipulate. Bring in a legion of fake experts on your payroll who are paid science shills to say whatever you want. Choose the ones with the most dire and end-of-times computer simulation models, and loudly proclaim this new virus is extraordinary and unprecedented. Predict lots of deaths (recall during the 2005 H5N1 bird flu, the Senior UN System Coordinator predicted it could kill 5 to 150 million people, yet it only killed around 100). By the time the whole thing is over, and the actual number of deaths only turns out to be way under 1% of your predicted number, no one will remember, and if they do, just use Big Tech to censor the truth tellers and the MSM to distract the masses with diversions so no one will pay attention.

6. Manipulate the CFR (Case Fatality Rate)

Some people will begin to ask about the CFR, so here’s what to do. You can manipulate it in 2 main ways: increase the numerator (attribute other deaths to this new disease, even if this disease was present in their bodies at death but didn’t cause it) and decrease the denominator. To increase the numerator, relax the laws everywhere to allow doctors to ascribe the cause of death to the new virus, even if it had nothing to do with the actual death. Heart attack? He died from the virus. Lung collapse? She died from the virus. Hit by a truck? Another virus death. To decrease the denominator, calculate it from the number of confirmed infected cases rather than the estimated infected (that way the number is sure to be lower). Using only confirmed cases will give you a much higher CFR or death rate, around 10 to 100 times higher. Then, compare apples with oranges discussing the seasonal flu CFR (around 0.1%, based on estimated infected) juxtaposed with the new killer virus CFR (try to get it as high as 10%, based on confirmed infected). Magic! Naturally, there is no need to ever share the fact that the death rate for the ordinary seasonal flu from confirmed cases is around 10%. Make sure people never hear of this number.

7. Balance Increasing CFR with Increasing Cases to Show Fast and Dangerous Spread

You have a delicate juggling act to perform. You have to get the CFR as high as possible to scare the living daylights out of people, getting them to believe this new killer virus is catastrophic, with a never-before-seen kill rate. However, if you make the denominator too low, people will see there’s not many cases. That won’t work, because you also need to create the impression this thing is spreading quickly and uncontrollably.

So, here’s what you do. You increase the rate of testing as time goes on to create the perception of fast spread. Remember, the media will use your testing figures, so start testing slowly, then gradually increase it as the fake pandemic begins to take hold of people’s minds. Consequently, the rate of confirmed cases will match the rate of testing; the more tests, the more confirmed cases. This will make it look like the virus is spreading faster than it actually is. For example, at the beginning you could test 100 people and find 10 new cases; then the next day you could test 200 people and find 20 new cases; then you could test 800 people and discover 80 new cases. The virus is not necessarily spreading; you are just testing more people. However, people will believe the virus is spreading. You can also test in a selective way. If you want to get more cases, then just test people you are confident already have the disease. Control which stories, which nursing homes, which districts, which cities, which states and which countries to focus upon with the MSM to mold perception.

8. Make the Symptoms Vague, Broad and Ill-Defined

Cough? Mucus? Fatigue? Trouble breathing? Fever? These kind of symptoms could mean any one of countless diseases. Keep the symptoms of the new virus unrealistically broad, so people think they have contracted it when they innocently get tired, cough or get a cold. A really great fake pandemic takes anything and incorporates into the narrative. You must siphon up all the deaths that are happening anywhere in the world and use them for your cause. A fake pandemic doesn’t require just 1 disease or just 1 cause. Horrible air pollution? 5G radiation? Poor hygiene and sanitation? Chemtrail aerosols causing poisoning? Heavy metal contamination? Industrial pollution? Microplastics causing disease in people’s bodies? GMOs leading to organ damage? Blame anything and everything upon the new killer virus. Plus, this will let your corporate and military friends off the hook for their pollution and secret operations which are destroying the planet.

9. Say the Pathogen Spreads Easily Via Air, Food, Body Fluids and Surfaces