How to Fake a Pandemic for a World Wide Police State

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JAikvQ22nW4" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>



Many aren’t old enough to remember, but in the Swine Flu panic in (1976), the US Congress approved the money to vaccinate every person in the US. After they had inoculated about 25% of the population, and more people had died from the vaccine than did the Swine Flu, they discontinued the program. By the way, ONE person in the US died from the Swine Flu, THIRTEEN were hospitalized, and an estimated THIRTY-TWO died from the vaccine. “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” – Rahm Emanuel Thanks Max!

thecrowhouse

Mar 4, 2020