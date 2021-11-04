HOW TO HANDLE THE NAZI POLICE





bluewater

November 4th, 2021.

COV_ID Police was beaten up by a woman after trying to stop her from entering the shop in Lipetsk, Russia.

when i worked with certain clients who introduced me to John Gotti and other boys from the Mafia and later to Russian Mafia.

they all told me the bigger they are the harder they fall and you punch them in the nose first and they always go down right away.