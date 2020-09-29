How to Legally Decline a Vaccine

Step 1. Do not ‘refuse’ a vaccine or otherwise you will be considered belligerent. Instead you can politely decline their services by doing the following.

Step 2. Ask the doctor if the vaccine has MRC-5 in it (they all do, these are aborted fetus cells and other DNA). If it does, you have the right to decline.

Step 3. Also ask if there is a possibility of a “latrogenic reaction” (an adverse reaction caused by multiple compounds or drugs interacting with each other) from the vaccine (the all do). When the doctor says, “Yes it does”; that is your “Get out of Vaccine Free Card”. Thank the Doctor for their offer and walk away.

Step 4. Get it into your health records that you have an allergy to eggs. Most vaccines are made from egg proteins.

Remember, doctors have sworn the Hippocratic Oath (which is to do no harm) and they MUST honor it. This is how we can legally (and respectfully) decline their offered mandated services and there is absolutely NOTHING they can do about it!